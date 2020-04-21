The Bend Foundation Donates $100,000 to Local Organizations Impacted by COVID-19 Crisis

Central Oregon philanthropic organization approves donations to allow nonprofit organizations to continue serving the community during crisis

BEND, OR, USA, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bend Foundation is donating immediate grants totaling $100,000 to key safety net and social service nonprofit organizations in Central Oregon. Last week, the Bend Foundation trustees held a special meeting to consider the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the community. They concluded to grant specific organizations $10,000 each to help them provide essential services.Mike Hollern, Trustee of the Bend Foundation, said, "We are fortunate to be able to help these vitally needed safety net and social service organizations and truly appreciate the financial assistance other organizations and individuals in our community are providing to ease the pain during this crisis and serve our community members in need. We must all act in concert to support our local organizations during this unprecedented time of uncertainty, and work together to emerge successfully once this crisis has passed."The trustees considered the immediate needs, sustainability, and extent of public outreach for each organization that received a grant. These groups are now suffering from increased demand, revenue stream disruptions, elimination of government grants and reduction in general donor support due to the crisis.While extremely difficult to narrow the list of recipients, as there are many providing important services throughout the Central Oregon community, the following ten organizations were selected to receive $10,000 each:* Bethlehem Inn – community-based facility providing shelter, help and hope to those experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon.* Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend - childcare and enrichment program that supports and provides active learning, academic and career pathways and creative learning environments.* Family Kitchen – community free meal program serving food six days per week to anyone who needs a nutritious meal in a safe and caring environment.* Family Access Network – provides assistance to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life.* Giving Plate – dedicated to providing hunger relief to families and individuals through food boxes given with compassion and hospitality.* Hunger Prevention Coalition – ensures funding for nonprofit agencies proven to provide nutritious food for neighbors in need in Central Oregon.* KIDS Center – medical model child abuse intervention center providing child abuse evaluations, medical exams, therapeutic services, prevention programs and community education.* MountainStar Family Relief Nursery – works to prevent child abuse and neglect through community support and therapeutic services that help vulnerable children and families succeed.* Saving Grace – provides domestic violence and sexual assault services, including for those who may be experiencing increased isolation and danger due to the current outbreak.* Shepherd’s House Ministries – works to feed the hungry and to shelter the homeless, and address the life-controlling issues that perpetuate the long-term cycles of pain and homelessness.Hollern continued, "The Bend Foundation Trustees will continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 over the next several months on these social safety net organizations as well as on negatively impacted arts and culture nonprofits, and may, under extraordinary circumstances, consider granting additional support from its limited resources to some of these vital service providers."About The Bend FoundationThe Bend Foundation’s mission is to stimulate and enhance a thriving and creative community in Central Oregon. Established and funded by Brooks Scanlon, Brooks Resources and its shareholders, The Bend Foundation was originally formed in 1947 as a resource for injured loggers and mill workers, and to provide scholarships for industry workers. Over the years, The Bend Foundation has performed as a leader in our community by identifying and supporting key needs in an effort to maintain and improve the livability in Bend and throughout Central Oregon. The Bend Foundation is located at 409 NW Franklin Ave in Bend and more information can be found at www.bendfoundation.org About Brooks Resources CorporationBrooks Resources Corporation, based in Bend, Oregon, is a real estate development company that has delivered quality real estate products and services in Central Oregon since 1969. Offering a diverse choice of premier neighborhoods in Central Oregon, Brooks Resources Corporation is committed to the preservation of the natural environment around home sites, positive growth of communities and an active relationship with the communities of Central Oregon. For more information, visit www.brooksresources.com ###



