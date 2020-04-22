mProbe Assumes Operations of the OncoPlex Diagnostics Laboratory at Rockville, MD

Phenotypical Expression Key to Precision Medicine

mProbe announced they have licensed the OncoPlex Diagnostics technology, IP and will take over the operation of the OncoPlex Diagnostics lab site at Rockville.

We are building a clinical population baseline of patient and tumor phenotyping through metabolomic and proteomic for precision health and precision medicine” — Dr. Karl Sylvester, Chairman of the Medical Advisory Board for mProbe

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, USA, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mProbe Inc. is a leading biotechnology company offering a suite of healthcare solutions to empower precision medicine, precision health, and precision healthcare analytics. mProbe announced they have licensed the OncoPlex Diagnostics technology, IP and will take over the operation of the OncoPlex Diagnostics lab site at Rockville, MD. This enables mProbe to offer a series of precision oncology diagnostic tests through mProbe’s OncoOmicsDx product suite.

mProbe specializes in the deep phenotying of tumor tissue, providing oncologists with unparalleled diagnostic insights to the mechanism of action that drives an individual patient’s tumor biology. Applying this core technology through mProbe’s OncoOmicsDx testing enables treating oncologists to match patient tumor molecular profiles to FDA approved therapies as well as novel targeted therapies in clinical trials. Together, these capabilities provide personalized therapeutic options optimally suited to deliver effective cancer care based on each patient’s unique tumor biology. mProbe’s proprietary quantitative proteomic clinical assays have been validated through numerous multicenter studies and peer review publications. OncoOmicsDx, a novel multiplexed method of providing tumor protein quantitation matched to therapeutic mechanism of action, is one of the most sensitive and specific detection tools available exclusively through mProbe’s CAP-CLIA certified laboratory.

“Tumor biology is complex and at the cellular level oncoprotein expression is quite unique regardless of the genotype”, said Dr. Robert Heaton, the mProbe Chief Pathologist. “Precision medicine requires precision diagnostics and precision diagnostics requires a cellular view.”

“We are building a clinical population baseline of patient and tumor phenotyping through metabolomic and proteomic for precision health and precision medicine.” explained Dr. Karl Sylvester, Chairman of the Medical Advisory Board for mProbe. “The addition and expansion of the OncoOmicsDx product suite coupled with mProbe’s deep expertise in mass spectrometry phenotyping will advance our mission to deliver precision diagnostics in cancer care.

About mProbe

mProbe Inc. is a leading biotechnology company founded out of Stanford University, promoting human health and wellness by transforming the field of Precision Medicine, Precision Health, and Precision Healthcare Analytics. mProbe has developed a proprietary technology integrating artificial intelligence and multi-omic diagnostics to transform the disease prediction, prevention, and cure paradigm. For more information, please visit http://www.mprobe.com.

mProbe Maryland Laboratory is the only CAP‐accredited, CLIA‐certified laboratory with the unique and proprietary capability to solubilize tumor cell proteins from FFPE tissue for quantitation of oncology biomarkers by mass spectrometry analysis. For more information about mProbe precision oncology tests, please visit http://www.oncoomicsdx.com.



