Explore Authors Magazine's books you should be reading this month

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonfiction

Dark Matter is Nonexistent by Eugene J. Laviolette theorizes, based on mathematical calculation that dark matter does not exist. This explosive scientific theory just may change what we know about the Universe forever. Proving conversion of Conventional Second-Dimensional calculations to Third-dimensional expression relevant to the sphere reflects a loss of 23.36985% of Surface Area on the Second-Dimensional plane. This % is equal to the inferred % of missing matter called DARK MATTER. For math and science aficionados alike! Available in paperback and eBook on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million, Walmart.com, Indiebound, Ebay and many other fine retailers!

Dark Matter Revealed Press, ISBN: 978-0578540795

The Book of Irish Bulls: Gaffes, Jests, and Paradoxes in National Literature and Rhetoric by E.C. Walsh explores the linguistic and literary history of the Irish Bull. Since the Renaissance, Irish and English playwrights have used bulls as characteristic utterances of the Irish, particularly comedic stage-Irish characters. This book takes readers on a tour of bulls across history, with exemplary citations from famous literature. These contortions of literal English-language usage have invited varied responses. For audiences, they can indicate mere stupidity, a struggle with a foreign and imperial language, sarcasm, or paradox. Literary brilliance from E.C. Walsh. Available in paperback and eBook on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million, Indiebound, and many other fine retailers.

Dignam Press, 978-0578666273

Robert H. Alexander releases his historical religion book, The Largest Churches in the World: The good, and the not so good. "Church growth is now occurring faster than ever before. This study will examine four of the areas of greatest growth; Asia, Africa, South America and the USA. In this book we will look at the largest churches in the world according to their attendance at worship services; then at the new underground church networks with their massive numbers. Following will be a study of the pastors/leadership of these congregations. The Largest Churches in the World will provide a study of why a host of churches have been growing faster over the last three decades more than ever before." A worthy learning experience. Available on Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Books-a-Million, Biblio, Indiebound, and other fine retailers.

Indy Pub, 978-1087871318

Fiction

Temple of the Mermaid by Matthew Schumann is the first installment in Schumann's mermaid trilogy, and an absolute must-read. When Joy, a salty, young blue collar cheese factory worker discovers a portal to an ocean world of mermaids, sea monsters, sharks, and telepathy. She is taken captive and is forced to become a laborer in an undersea temple, the denizens of which assume she is a Naiad. Joy grows gills and begins to change further. Time is running out. Joy must escape and find home or turn into a mermaid herself, an outcome she finds ... might take some getting used to. This fantastic book is now available in paperback and eBook on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million, Indiebound, and many other fine retailers. Buy today!

Funchwerks, 978-1734606904



Carl Messinger's thrilling WWII era mystery, The German Triangle will melt your hearts. A young pilot assigned to post WW II Germany meets a young German woman who wants nothing to do with pilots of either uniform. After helping her disabled father in a fight with Nazi youths, her manner changes and they quickly bond and plan on spending the rest of their lives together. However, an airplane crash during the Berlin Blockade leaves the pilot in a coma and forces his evacuation state-side without the opportunity to see her again. Years pass and the pilot, now in his 50s, begins an affair with a beautiful young woman only to learn that she is the daughter of the woman he left behind during the war. Arriving this month to Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books a Million, and many other fine retailers!JKL Publishing, ISBN 978-0578675206

W.J. Ferguson's new hard-boiled detective noir, "Mock Trial Turns to Murder" is an absolute must-read. Readers will not be able to look away from this pulsing thriller. The Confessional, one of the best murder mysteries written by this author is also available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and fine retailers everywhere. Love-LovePublishing, ISBN 978-0997320084 and 978-0997320091

Children won't mind staying inside to read the wonderful books below.

You Can Tell Me: Body Safety Education by Memu McCoy: This empowering book teaches children about body safety and appropriate touching. This book is a must-buy for parents and teachers. 'You Can Tell Me' is a guide for parents establishing a foundation for their children to learn and understand how to identify and communicate about inappropriate touching or behaviors. It is critical for parents to establish a haven and a clearly identifiable communication channel that allows their children to freely express their experiences of inappropriate touching or behaviors. This book is not all inclusive of what parents must do but it is a great start. 'You Can Tell Me' is an interactive book . Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million, ThriftBooks and many other fine retailers. Buy today!

MEMU Inspires, LLC 978-1733394703

Party Monster by Jason R. Van Pelt teaches readers about Mardi Gras in this fantastic children's book! Party Monsters puts the holiday of Mardi Gras into the spotlight. It is amusing and educational. There's a monster of a party and the reader is invited. Available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Thriftbooks, Indiebound, Books-a-Million, Biblio and many other fine retailers

J.V.R.P 978-0578656106



