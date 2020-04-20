COVID-19 Update: Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients 2020 now Remote Access only

Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

SMi Reports: The upcoming Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients conference is now via remote access only – 3 weeks to go

LONDON, KENSINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, SMi Group has made the decision to make the 4th annual Highly Potent Pharmaceutical Ingredients conference a virtual event, taking place on 11th – 12th May 2020. All attendees can access the conference via the internet, where high level experts from pharma organisations will discuss all areas regarding HPAPI manufacturing.With only 3 weeks remaining, key profiles and sponsors are preparing to present on important topics for this year, such as the increasing demand for potent drugs in oncology, diabetes and autoimmune disease treatment. Other issues to be discussed include, determining toxicology limits assessing hazards and implementing risk procedures.Interested parties can register to access the conference remotely for a special price of £999. Register at http://www.highlypotentapi.com/einpr6 Highlights for 2020:• Explore HPAPI manufacturing with 8 big pharma from both the toxic substance and the employees’ perspective• Gain better understanding of human factors and ergonomics aspects and their role in improving• production performance with the Chartered Institute of Ergonomics and Human Factors• Study the oncology market and ADC production, the main driver of the HPAPI industry• Learn what it takes to create a safety company culture and how to better train your employees on• risk perceptionKey 2020 Speakers Include:• Pascal Michoux, Vice President, Global EHS Teva Api & Biologics, Teva API Italy• William Hawkins, Manager Occupation Toxicology, GSK• Brian Edwards, Chair, Pharmaceutical Human Factors Group, CIEHF• Thomas Adam, Head of GQA Chemical APIs, Bayer AG• Ildikó Ziegler, QA Manager, Gedeon Richter• Francois D’Hooge, ADC Project Manager, Gamamabs Pharma• Andreas Schreiner, Head of Validation, NovartisThe full event details, speaker line-up and more information on the conference and registration is available on the event brochure, visit: http://www.highlypotentapi.com/einpr6 --- END ---Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients11th-12th May 2020Remote access onlyProudly sponsored by: BSP PharmaceuticalsExhibitor: Dec GroupAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.