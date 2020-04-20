Billboard #1 Artists Titus Showers and Jermaine Dolly Release "It's Gonna Be Alright" (remix) Music Video and Single

Titus has Redirected his Focus Towards Acts of Kindness and Forward Movement in Lieu of the Global Initiative to Social Distance During the COVID-19 Pandemic.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSSEE, USA, April 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Billboard #1 recording artists Titus Showers and Jermaine Dolly have released the concept music video to "It's Gonna Be Alright" (remix) today on exclusively premiering on Titus' on his record label A&P Records YouTube channel. Watch "It's Gonna Be Alright" (remix) exclusive premiere here. Produced by GRAMMY®-nominated producer and songwriter Lucius B. Hoskins (Shirley Ceaser, Zacardi Cortez, Joshua Rogers) "It's Gonna Be Alright" (remix) featuring Jermaine Dolly is available today for digital download or streaming.

"It's Gonna Be Alright" (remix) is the follow-up to the EP's first single "In His Name," which reached Top 30 on Mediabase Radio chart while the digital track landed at #7 on Billboard's Digital Gospel Single Sales chart. Who? debuted #1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart, #1 on Nielsen Gospel Album chart, #4 on the Top Christian/Gospel Albums Sales chart, #9 on Top Independent Albums, #18 on Emerging Artist, #32 on Top Current Album Sales, #42 on the all-genre Top Album Sales chart and ranked #38 on Billboard’s 2019 Year-End Top Gospel Albums chart.

Titus Showers continues to inspire with uplifting songs amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. Titus has redirected his focus towards acts of kindness and forward movement in lieu of the global initiative to social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. We value your support as Titus continues to inspire all walks of life with his uplifting songs.

Click to watch "It's Gonna Be Alright" (remix) Music Video

Click to download or stream "It's Gonna Be Alright" (remix) digital track

Click to download or stream 'Who? EP

ABOUT TITUS SHOWERS:

Titus Showers first turned heads as the lead singer for the popular sibling gospel family band The Showers based out of Hammond, Louisiana and comprised of six sisters and four brothers. The Showers emerged in 2009 with Titus writing and appearing on the group's Stellar Award-nominated albums The Showers Family Group (2015) and The Journey (2017) and appeared and performed on stages around the country including the Essence Music Festival, The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, BET's Bobby Jones Gospel and The 700 Club before embarking on a solo career.

"It's Gonna Be Alright" (remix) - Titus Showers Feat. Jermaine Dolly



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.