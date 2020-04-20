COLUMBIA MARKING SYSTEMS LAUNCHES UPGRADED LOW-COST PROGRAMMABLE BENCH TOP PEEN MARKING SYSTEM

Handy Andy X Features wide Ranging Advances to this Popular Low Volume Part Marking Product

CHESTERFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just hook the system up to a PC, load the software, connect an air line and it’s ready to go.CMT's two-axis programmable dot-peen marking machine, the Handy Andy has become a favorite for low volume industrial manufacturers who require part marking. It is also used in tool rooms in large production facilities to mark fixtures and tooling. With an air-powered carbide bit, the Handy Andy automatically applies serial numbering, date codes, job numbers, lot numbers, and even company logos.The recently released Handy Andy X version features:- updated software with an with intuitive control designed to run on any version of Windows- an increased marking window to 50x80mm- a rugged and robust 5-wall heavy duty system frame, redesigned stand and mount- upgraded speed and positional accuracy with new hybrid lead screw motor- upgraded precision stepper motor linear actuators- an advanced drive system with redesigned X and Y axis assemblies- a new circuit board designed in-house with easy to replace components for rapid repair- ease of operation designed to minimize training timeThe Handy Andy X's vibrating carbide pin impacts the material with up to 700psi (80N). The pin is able to mark flat or slightly curved surfaces. The marking window is 3.15” x 1.97” (50 x 80mm). Vertical height adjustment of the pin is up to 10.75 in. over the table.To provide an entry point into automated marking, the Handy Andy X marking unit and software is marketed at about half the cost of most lower-end conventional programmable marking machines.Columbia Marking Tools manufactures a wide range of industrial marking products from hand tools to laster marking systems. Columbia Marking Tools has been providing marking solutions to industry from their factory in Chesterfield, MI since 1960. CMT is most well known for their line of air impact markers. These small, air-powered tools are used to mark date codes and part numbers on metal parts for traceability and identification.Dottie PeenColumbia Marking Systems+1 586-949-8400maps@columbiamt.comVisit us on social media:TwitterLinkedIn



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.