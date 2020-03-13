Tom Ammann Returns to CMT Sales Team

Tom Ammann returns to CMT

CHESTERFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEDottie Peen:586.949.8400maps@columbiamt.comTom Ammann Returns to CMT Sales TeamCHESTERFIELD, MI, March 13, 2020 – Columbia Marking Tools is thrilled to welcome back veteran tool manufacturer's representative, Tom Amman. Tom will be representing the Columbia Marking Tools in the US southeast region. Tom has been serving the Metal Stamping and Plastic Injection manufacturing/assembly industries for 20 years. He is motivated by the opportunity to with work with engineers to provide solutions to manufacturing issues so client companies can be efficient and effective serving their customers.Tom enjoys representing the CMT product line because he says, “I value the focus on quality at CMT's manufacturing and assembling facilities. CMT is dedicated to delivering unique solutions to solve people's problems.” Tom's strength as a manufacturer's representative is in identifying the solution that is needed, determining what is realistic based on the customer's budget and getting that solution delivered.Michelle Krembel, president of CMT, says of Tom's return, “The need for part traceability and marking machines is growing at a steady pace. It is tremendous to have Tom back with us representing the important SE region.”Tom's return to CMT coincides with the organization's launch of customer-focused training courses as well as implementing advanced technology in the stamp and die manufacturing.Tom graduated from Northern Kentucky University. He is based in South Carolina where he is involved with youth sports with his wife and children. They enjoy traveling around the south in their down time.About CMTColumbia Marking Tools manufactures a wide range of industrial marking products from hand tools to laster marking systems. Columbia Marking Tools has been providing marking solutions to industry from their factory in Chesterfield, MI since 1960. CMT is most well known for their line of air impact markers. These small, air-powered tools are used to mark date codes and part numbers on metal parts for traceability and identification.



