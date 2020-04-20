WD-HAN Standing Up to Danger - New Single ‘Red Sun’

Red Sun Album Art WD-HAN Live

Now it is April, and Friday the 24th gives us Song Three of WD-HAN’s Spring of 2020 Quartet, Red Sun.

TAMPA BAY, FL, USA, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now it is April, and Friday the 24th gives us Song Three of WD-HAN’s Spring of 2020 Quartet, Red Sun, blows the door open to how to interact with people successfully: communicate. Spencer Barnes’s clean expression of plaintive, tentative, hopeful lyrics demonstrates the power of opening up to another. You can almost feel the hands beginning to touch in the song.A red sun associates with danger, which sets the scene for how important this song’s message is. Every reach is dangerous, every step in another’s direction is a risk, but the reach must be made, the step must be taken, or life is an empty shell. This song gets you there safely.Red Sun, like all of WD-HAN’s songs, integrates all musical facets perfectly: rhythm, melody, lyrics, and that undefinable element, passion.Pre-save "Red Sun" on Spotify or Apple Music here: https://ffm.to/redsun All press inquiries or for Media to preview the release via private link please contact: Marjorye Henry - marjorye@wdhan.comWritten by Don Dewsnap"WD-HAN has staying power. The band formed in 2008 and have continued to grow and gain momentum throughout their twelve years. They’ve not only survived where most other young bands fail, they have thrived." - Bob Smith, Static Dive "On Facebook, WD-HAN refers to themselves as “the future of music in America fulfilling the very purpose of music: to raise people to the heights of living where they belong.” After listening to the compelling ‘Bad’, I can’t agree enough. I can’t get enough of this energetic group and I’m sure you’ll feel the same." - Nicole Mendes, The Other Side Reviews



