COMPETE FOR A FOUR-YEAR COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP & $15K CASH AWARDS

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Students Grades 6 through University Invited to Submit Essays on “Why a Free Press Matters” Are you a student passionate about press freedom? The McCarthey Family Foundation, with support from the Committee to Protect Journalists, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and media outlets from around the country, is hosting a National Student Essay Competition Students in grades six through eight, nine through twelve, and university/college are encouraged to submit a 500-word essay on the importance of press freedom in the United States. Cash awards totaling $15,000 and a full, four-year college scholarship will be granted. Deadline: midnight Friday April 24, 2020. Details: https://mklpr.com/national-student-essay-competition "Students now at home across the country know all too well how quickly circumstances can change. At a time when journalists are taking great risks to cover the spread of coronavirus in the US and abroad, the Committee to Protect Journalists is proud to support this timely national student essay competition designed to highlight precisely why the free press is so essential." -Courtney Radsch, CPJ Advocacy DirectorMedia contact:Mary Kay Lazarus, National Student Essay Competition Director801.328.8899mkl@mklpr.com



