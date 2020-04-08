Turn Confinement into Win for the 1st Amendment & 4-Year Scholarship for Your Child

"Why a Free Press Matters" Essay Competition: Kids 6th Grade-University Compete for College Scholarship & Cash Awards

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- TURN CONFINEMENT INTO A WIN FOR THE FIRST AMENDMENT AND A COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP FOR YOUR CHILDThe National Student Essay Competition ‘Why a Free Press Matters in a Democracy ” offers students in grades 6 through university an opportunity to reflect on the importance of the First Amendment while competing for a four-year scholarship, current total value $152,000, at Westminster College in Salt Lake City and $15,000 in cash awards from the Boston Globe Foundation.Essays will be judged on originality and thoughtfulness in addressing the topic of “Why a free press matters in a democracy.” Students are asked to email their essay as a Word document of 500 words maximum, typed and double-spaced, to studentessays@mklpr.com.All entries must include the student’s name, phone number, e-mail address, mailing address, name and department of the school and grade in which the student is currently enrolled, as well as the name of the local news outlet. The deadline is April 24. For more information about the competition, the sponsors and the Honorary Advisory Committee, go to https://mklpr.com/national-student-essay-competition The competition is funded by the McCarthey Family Foundation. The Boston Globe is the media sponsor. The cash awards and scholarship will be given at the 15th Annual McCarthey Family Foundation Lecture Series: In Praise of Independent Journalism, on Nov. 7 in Salt Lake City.Press & media contact: Mary Kay Lazarus801.328.8899@freepressessays#StudentsForPressFreedom



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.