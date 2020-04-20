Cornbread Hemp Completes 6-Figure Raise in 17 Days on Wefunder

Cornbread Hemp is the first brand to offer USDA certified organic CBD products from Kentucky. USDA certified organic CBD oils from Cornbread Hemp Full spectrum, paraben-free CBD lotions from Cornbread Hemp

How This CBD Brand is Succeeding Against the Odds

Cornbread Hemp is a well run, well managed, and well thought out local business. Cornbread Hemp parlays a great ‘historical' story … into a Kentucky-grown product with unlimited possibilities.” — Dr. Leslie Mudd, PharmD

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cornbread Hemp has raised its goal of $107,000 in 17 days from 177 investors on the crowdfunding platform Wefunder . A brand concept that the CBD Industry hadn't seen before, Cornbread Hemp takes 250 years of Kentucky hemp farming traditions and crafts them into top-shelf CBD products. By selling a small percentage of their company, Cornbread Hemp will be able to expand their portfolio of Kentucky Proud , USDA certified organic CBD products to customers and retailers nationwide.Why did investors bet on Cornbread Hemp in a time like this?“While we have been flattered by the outpouring of support from our friends, family, customers, business associates, and total strangers, we think we know why they’re investing in us,” said Jim Higdon, Cornbread Hemp’s co-founder and chief communications officer. “Our investors seem to understand that Cornbread Hemp has the traction and vision to succeed in the CBD industry for the long term.”A key element of that success has been the support of Louisville’s entrepreneur community from Mayor Greg Fischer, LEAP Louisville, MetroStart, Louisville Future, and a $20,000 matching investment from Render Capital, through their partnership with Wefunder. "Capital is an essential ingredient in a thriving regional ecosystem and new methods of supporting growth are necessary,” said Marigrace Ragsdale, an associate at Render Capital. “We are excited to help support Cornbread Hemp's use of this accessible platform that allows the community to participate while allowing flexible funding structures for the entrepreneur."What makes Cornbread Hemp so special?Cornbread Hemp brings together key elements to elevate itself into a unique brand at the top of the CBD food chain — a Kentucky Proud company that offers USDA certified organic CBD products with a brand story that stretches back to Kentucky’s first hemp farm in 1775. The name “Cornbread” comes from the Cornbread Mafia, an outlaw group who kept Kentucky’s hemp traditions alive through decades of prohibition.Kentucky-grown hemp is now beginning to receive the nationwide respect it deserves, even in fully legal cannabis states. “That’s why we have investors and customers from places like Colorado, California, Oregon, Washington State, and Hawaii,” Higdon said.What does USDA organic certification mean?Cornbread Hemp offers CBD oils that are USDA certified organic. Our organic hemp is planted in soil that has been pesticide-free for at least three years and grown without synthetic fertilizers. After harvest, our processor extracts the organic hemp using organic sugarcane ethanol and blends it with organic coconut MCT oil in a certified organic facility to make Cornbread Hemp’s finished organic products. To ensure compliance to the high standards of the USDA National Organic Program, a third-party certifier audits the entire supply chain of every ingredient to verify they are free from any contamination and worthy of the USDA organic seal.“Because the CBD industry remains unregulated by the FDA, the only way to ensure that a CBD product is trustworthy is to choose those that are USDA certified organic and third-party lab tested, like the ones we offer at Cornbread Hemp,” Higdon said.What does it mean to be Kentucky Proud?Kentucky Proud is a marketing campaign run by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to highlight the excellence of Kentucky’s agricultural products. Kentucky Proud was among the first programs of its kind and became a model for other states’ branding programs.“The true success of Kentucky Proud is a result of the dedicated Kentucky Department of Agriculture and farmer-producers, who make excellent products that consumers demand,” said David King, an agricultural marketing executive who helped create the Kentucky Proud program. “Cornbread Hemp’s organic CBD oils certainly represent that excellence.”Who are Cornbread Hemp’s new investors?Cornbread Hemp’s new investors include Dr. Leslie Mudd, PharmD, a board certified oncology pharmacist; Gill Holland, a Louisville developer recently featured in the New York Times; and Render Capital. The other 174 investors come from 36 states and five continents.“Cornbread Hemp is a well run, well managed, and well thought out local business,” Dr. Mudd said on Wefunder. “Cornbread Hemp parlays a great ‘historical' story … into a Kentucky-grown product with unlimited possibilities.”

