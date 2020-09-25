Cornbread Hemp offers the strongest CBD products to be USDA certified organic. Cornbread Hemp USDA certified organic Whole Flower CBD oil, 1500 mg A customers holds a package of Cornbread Hemp's USDA certified organic Whole Flower CBD Oil.

The CBD oil with the highest CBD-to-THC ratio that's USDA certified organic is Cornbread Hemp's extra strength Whole Flower CBD Oil.

These are the strongest CBD oils to be USDA certified organic, with lab reports and authenticity holograms to back it up. These days, that’s important.” — Jim Higdon, co-founder

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cornbread Hemp, Kentucky’s number-one rated CBD brand, announced today that their extra strength Whole Flower CBD Oil is the strongest CBD product on the market to be certified organic by the USDA.“That’s a big deal,” said Jim Higdon, Cornbread Hemp’s co-founder and chief communications officer. “Many CBD consumers want the strongest product that is legally available and also a product they can trust to be truly organic. For them, only Cornbread Hemp will do.”What does it mean to have the strongest CBD available? It’s not just about the milligrams of CBD in the bottle. A CBD oil made with CBD isolate could have a very high concentration of pure CBD but might not work as effectively as a hemp extract that includes a full spectrum of cannabinoids, including CBD and THC, according to preliminary scientific research.The best measure of a CBD oil’s strength is the ratio between CBD and THC. For Cornbread Hemp’s extra strength Whole Flower CBD Oil, that ratio is nearly 20-to-1 CBD to THC. That’s about as strong a ratio as federal law will allow, because legal hemp products are only allowed to have a THC level not above 0.3%. Cornbread Hemp’s extra strength Whole Flower CBD Oil has a THC level of 0.234%, according to their third-party lab tests conducted by Kaycha Labs.Why does it matter that it’s USDA certified organic? “There is a huge trust gap in the CBD industry today,” Higdon said. “CBD consumers have no idea what is in many of the products on the shelf. The only federal agency that regulates CBD oils that I know about is the USDA organic program, which sets a very high bar for compliance.”For a CBD oil to receive USDA organic certification, it must undergo a rigorous process to ensure every step of its supply chain is free of contamination. This means the soil must be free of pesticides for three years; the seeds must be non-GMO; and any fertilizers must be organic. Every ingredient used must meet this standard. That’s why Cornbread Hemp only uses organic hemp, organic sugarcane ethanol, and organic coconut MCT oil as the only ingredients in their USDA certified organic CBD oil . Their product formulations are overseen by resident pharmacist, Dr. Leslie Mudd, PharmD, who also helps educate Cornbread Hemp customers to find the best dose of CBD for them.In addition to Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oils achieving USDA organic certification, they also test each batch at Kaycha Labs, a multi-state cannabis testing company with locations in seven states, including Kentucky. Kaycha Labs is ISO-certified and tests Cornbread Hemp products for cannabinoid potency to ensure the THC is within the legal limit, as well safety tests for pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and microbial contaminants like bacteria, mold, and fungus.Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oils in Whole Flower and Distilled formulas are the only USDA certified organic CBD oils to also be protected against counterfeiting with hologram seals from CannVerify. “Counterfeit products are a real problem in the CBD industry,” Higdon said. “That means consumers should only trust brands that can verify their products are genuine and authentic, like we can at Cornbread Hemp.”It's this commitment to transparency and excellence that keeps this family-owned company in the national press spotlight as one of the best CBD companies , with recent features in Forbes, Thrillist, and the Daily Beast.For CBD consumers looking for the best quality hemp-derived CBD products, Cornbread Hemp’s USDA certified organic CBD oils are impossible to beat. “They are the strongest CBD oils to be USDA certified organic, with lab reports and authenticity holograms to back it up,” Higdon said. “These days, that’s important.”

How Cornbread Hemp Makes Its Whole Flower CBD Oil