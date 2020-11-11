Cornbread Hemp Closes Campaign on Wefunder, Has Raised $500,000

A screenshot from Cornbread Hemp's page on Wefunder.com A woman holds a bottle of Cornbread Hemp's USDA organic Whole Flower CBD Oil in a hemp field. Cornbread Hemp is the first Kentucky brand to offer USDA certified organic CBD products.

Cornbread Hemp has emerged from 2020 as one of the top CBD brands in America, and the only brand to offer USDA organic CBD oils from flower-only extraction.

Cornbread Hemp is all about America, and being independent and organic, respectful of nature, and being innovative while at the same time speaking to Kentucky's historic past.” — Gill Holland, lead investor

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cornbread Hemp announced today the close of their crowdfund campaign on Wefunder, bringing their total investments to $500,000 to date. Beginning in April 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 lockdown, Cornbread Hemp launched this successful campaign in a time of great uncertainty.“The stock market was tanking, people were losing their jobs, and everything was shutting down. It was scary out there,” said Jim Higdon, Cornbread Hemp co-founder and chief communications officer. “A lot of people warned us that it was a bad time to launch a crowdfund, but we forged ahead and raised over $100,000 in 17 days.”That large haul in Cornbread Hemp’s first month of fundraising was due in part to a relationship between Wefunder and Louisville-based investment group, Render Capital. As part of the arrangement, Render matched the first $20,000 raised on the Wefunder platform, which helped Cornbread Hemp raise over $50,000 in their first day."We were so excited to invest in Cornbread Hemp and support the early efforts of the fundraise," said Marigrace Ragsdale, senior associate at Render Capital. "Cornbread was the first local company to take advantage of Render's matching dollars on Wefunder, and we are so thrilled that they found such great success! The team ran an awesome campaign that resulted in an impressive chunk of seed capital and a network of hundreds of investors from all over the country. They demonstrated that this fundraising model can be a great option for startups."After their eye-popping first month on Wefunder, Cornbread Hemp decided to extend the campaign to the end of October with a goal of raising $400,000 — and they succeeded with the help of nearly 900 investors with an average investment of $557. That amount raised combined with the $100,000 in angel investment used to launch the company in late 2018, brings Cornbread Hemp’s total raised to $500,000.The lead investor in Cornbread Hemp’s crowdfund campaign was Gill Holland, a Louisville-based community developer, who has known Cornbread Hemp’s co-founders for years. “Congrats to a nationally embraced successful campaign that makes folks from all over the country part-owners of this Kentucky-based start-up,” Holland said. “Cornbread Hemp is all about America, and being independent and organic, respectful of nature, and being innovative while at the same time speaking to Kentucky's historic past.”Since launching the Wefunder campaign in April, Cornbread Hemp has grown into a nationally recognized CBD brand due to its premium CBD oils that are USDA organic and made from a flower-only extraction process that is rare in the CBD industry.“Most CBD oils are made from the whole plant, which means the leaves and stems and everything,” Higdon said. “But Cornbread Hemp only uses unfertilized female flowers because that’s where the cannabinoids are. This makes our CBD oil taste like cannabis flowers instead of the grassy and bitter flavors of other CBD oils.”During the course of its Wefunder campaign, Cornbread Hemp was featured in Forbes, Thrillist, and the Daily Beast. LA Weekly declared Cornbread Hemp’s flower-only USDA organic CBD products to be the new standard for “ clean CBD ” in America.Cornbread Hemp products are available online at CornbreadHemp.com, and in over 100 retailers nationwide, mostly independently owned natural health food stores, like the Rainbow Blossom Natural Food Markets in Louisville and southern Indiana; Sunspot Natural Markets in northern Indiana; and Ellwood Thompson’s in Richmond, Virginia, to name a few.Cornbread Hemp was founded in late 2018 by former journalist and book author, Jim Higdon, and his cousin, Eric Zipperle. This family-founded company became the first CBD brand to offer USDA organic CBD oils from Kentucky-grown hemp in December 2019. Since then, Cornbread Hemp has diversified its USDA organic CBD offerings to include six CBD oils in two formulations, Whole Flower and Distilled. The company also offers paraben-free, full spectrum CBD lotions, full spectrum CBD capsules, and a full spectrum CBD oil for pets flavored with Cornbread Hemp’s propriety corndog flavoring.Cornbread Hemp continues to make news for the best CBD products in a crowded field of brands that do not meet the standards set by Cornbread Hemp.

The origin story of Cornbread Hemp