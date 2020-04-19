U.S. Congressional Candidate Phil Ehr Passes $328,000 Total Raised

PENSACOLA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONTACT

Nicole Henderson 404-939-1594

nicole@ehrforcongress.com

Phil Ehr, candidate for U.S. Congress, announced that he raised $328,331 towards his effort to unseat Matt Gaetz, since launching his campaign. In this first quarter of 2020, the campaign brought in $156,038 from over 5200 contributions. The average contribution in this quarter was $29.63.

Overall the campaign has raised $328K from over 9,800 contributors. This number includes more than 1,800 unique donors in Florida and from all 50 states around the country. More than $115K, or 35%, was raised from inside the state, proving this is a campaign that is gaining momentum with actual voters that hope to replace Gaetz. With more than 52% of donations under $100, Ehr has built a strong, grassroots-fueled, low dollar fundraising operation that will continue to power his efforts straight through to the election.

"People across America demand honorable conduct from Members of Congress. Northwest Floridians want someone who represents Northwest Florida values. Both groups recognize that Gaetz does neither. They know a career military veteran can and will. That’s why our base of small donors stretches from sea to shining sea! We see this in the almost 13,000 contributions made to the campaign thus far,” said Ehr.

The campaign has used these donations to hire necessary staff and build out the early structure that it will take to mobilize its grassroots strategy throughout Florida’s 1st District.

About Phil Ehr:

Phil Ehr is a retired U.S. Navy commander and Democratic candidate challenging Matt Gaetz for Florida’s 1st Congressional District. Phil is a husband, father, community volunteer, and veteran who rose from Seaman to Commander in a 26-year active duty career. Phil flew reconnaissance missions in the Cold War, Desert Storm, the Balkans and other post-9/11 operations. He provided strategic advice to senior leaders in Washington, London, and NATO. Phil is fighting to restore the honor and integrity of Northwest Florida’s representation.



