Ehr Campaign Releases ‘Cut the Noise’ Video

Phil Ehr is running to replace Matt Gaetz

PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phil Ehr’s campaign for U.S. Congress is proud to announce the release of its next campaign video on February 20. This is a monumental step for the campaign, which has reached people all across Florida’s 1st district.

The video, produced by Win Productions, features phenomenal cinematic production value under the direction of Bill Hyers - former campaign manager for Bill de Blasio’s successful mayoral run in New York.

The campaign is releasing this video days after the anniversary of the Parkland Shooting - a tragedy that highlights Gaetz’s complacency and inaction in the face of real issues. This is the first strike in a long and hard battle against those who would ignore and combat the American people as if they were enemies with mindless, chaotic noise, and those who understand the true gravity of defending and listening to them.

As Ehr states in the video, “It is time for the lies and chaos to stop.” Ehr continues, “The people of Florida’s first district deserve better. They deserve someone that is not focused on the media headlines, but more concerned with serving the citizens of our district.”

The campaign will host a number of house parties throughout the district on the day of the launch with a designated theme, “Build the Momentum.’ Campaign staffers will also be at the headquarters for the social media rally to boost the awareness of the video.



About Phil Ehr

Phil Ehr is a husband, father, and community volunteer. He is also a U.S. Navy veteran challenging Matt Gaetz for Florida’s 1st Congressional District. He is fighting to restore Northwest Florida’s honor and the integrity of your representation.

People are listening, and the momentum of this campaign is stronger than ever and only just getting started. The video can be watched on Ehr For Congress’s official website, youtube channel, and other social media.

https://www.ehrforcongress.com/

Cut the Noise



