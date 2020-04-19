Turing’s Graveyard is a Collection of Short Stories to Amuse the Mind, Heart, and Spirit

Turing's Graveyard by Terence Hawkins

Turing’s Graveyard by Terrence Hawkins will be released on May 1. EPub ISBN: 9781947041523 Paperback ISBN: 9781947041516 Purchase at www.indiebound.org,

Extraordinary stories that will make readers laugh, shiver, or perhaps both.” — STARRED Kirkus Review

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Running Wild PressLos Angeles, California610-235-9626runningwildeditor@gmail.comRunningwildpress.comTuring’s Graveyard is a Collection of Short Stories to Amuse the Mind, Heart, and SpiritTuring’s Graveyard by Terrence Hawkins will be released on May 1, 2020, by Running Wild Press. EPub ISBN: 9781947041523 Paperback ISBN: 9781947041516 It may be purchased at www.indiebound.org , List Price $21.99Description:Using a multi-genre approach that includes science fiction, fantasy, comedy and realism, this collection of 13 well-crafted short stories by Terrence Hawkins (American Neolithic, 2019) delves into topics such as religion, infidelity, parent-child relationships, and dating. Aptly compared to The Twilight Zone, they offer a similar sense of dread and moral disquiet. These are tales of how things go wrong. The collection opens with the title story, “Turing’s Graveyard,” in which an unnamed narrator connects online with a woman named Sophie for a steamy cyber encounter. But when he goes to meet her in the flesh, he learns Sophie had died months ago. “The Darkness at the Center of Everything” centers on the mystery of time from ancient and modern perspectives when the sun seemingly vanishes—from the entire world. The amusing “A Call to Arms” follows a young boy who’s a reluctant participant in his stepfather’s American Civil War reenactment weekends. Watching the stepfather embarrass the boy in front of “the hottest girl in the whole Middle School” is hilarious, but the end is far from expected. “The Thing That Mattered” plays like a murder mystery, as Hemingway tries to identify the person who shot and killed his friend Rick in an alternate history that imagines characters from the movie Casablanca in Cuba in 1956. "An Event in Judea," about the crucifixion of Jesus, and "Acts of Contrition," a murder noir, explore greed, spiritual mystery, and forgiveness. “Crossed Wires” takes on the issue of infidelity seriously while the hungover and possibly philandering husband comes across as a hapless buffoon. Funny, dark, and very smart, Hawkins’ tales will appeal to readers who like to laugh as much as they like to think.Reviews:“These thirteen powerful, well-crafted stories by Hawkins (American Neolithic, 2019) have been aptly compared to The Twilight Zone: they offer a similar sense of dread and moral disquiet. These are tales of how things go wrong. Though it is marketed as a speculative fiction title, fewer than half are explicitly sf. . . . In the end, though, genre is irrelevant. Hawkins tells tales that fascinate him, and they provide a beautiful reading experience.” -- Booklist"Turning's Graveyard is a collection of provocative and mesmerizing short stories that force the reader to confront the nature of life and death, intimacy and indifference and even the boundaries of reality itself. Hawkins writes with a passionate indifference about his characters and their experiences that perfectly encapsulates the isolation and disconnectedness of modern life. Brilliant." - Tonya Hurley New York Times and international bestselling author."Extraordinary stories that will make readers laugh, shiver, or perhaps both." -- STARRED Kirkus Review.About the author:Raised in Fayette County, Pennsylvania, Terence Hawkins is a graduate from Yale University where he was the publisher of the Yale Daily News. Later, he received a law degree from the University of Wisconsin. In 2012 he became the founding Director of the Yale Writer’s Workshop, which he developed and managed through 2015. He is now the Director of the Company of Writers and Prose Editor of the Blue Mountain Review. His first novel, The Rage of Achilles, is a realistic and sometimes brutal account of the Iliad based on the theory of the bicameral mind. Tom Perrotta called it a “genuinely fresh take on a classic text.” In naming it a Year’s Best, Kirkus Reviws called his second novel, American Neolithic, “ a towering work of speculative fiction.” Hawkins lives in Connecticut.About the Publisher:Based in Los Angeles, California, Running Wild Press is an independent publisher bringing stories from new voices out into the world. Headed by editor-in-chief Lisa Diane Kastner, Running Wild specializes in stories that run outside the lines, pushing the boundaries of genre and perspective.###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.