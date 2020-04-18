World Literacy Foundation awards Albert Schweitzer Medal to Armene Modi for her extensive service to education

Albert Schweitzer Medal awarded to Armene Modi for her academic excellence and extensive service in education and literacy.

We face a global literacy crisis with 91% of children in the world not attending school right now” — Andrew Kay

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, USA, April 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Albert Schweitzer Medal awarded to Armene Modi for her academic excellence and extensive service in education and literacy.The presentation was made today at the World Literacy Summit 2020.“In the firm belief that issues of poverty and illiteracy are not the problems of just the poor and marginalized alone, but universal issues that concern us all” - Armene Modi, 2020 Albert Schweitzer Medalist“We face a global literacy crisis with 91% of children in the world not attending school right now”- Andrew Kay, World Literacy Foundation CEOApril 18, 2020 – Today, we recognize Armene Modi with the Albert Shweitzer award which celebrates both academic excellence and extensive service to the community in the field of education and literacy in India.The award is named after Albert Schweitzer, the famous Austrian who first came to Oxford University in 1922. Albert Schweitzer medal is an award presented to an individual who has made outstanding contribution to literature through their intellectual work in both writing and research.Armene Modi is the founder of Ashta No Kai, a non-profit organization that aims to educate and empower rural women and girls in 10 villages in Pune District, India. Since 1998, Armene’s exceptional efforts towards empowering rural women in India has helped to improve the educational outcomes of hundreds of adolescent girls over the years.Today, 770 million people cannot read a single word, while another 2 billion people struggle to read a full sentence. Illiteracy is a global crisis, and the World Literacy Foundation aims to educate people on the benefit of acquiring even basic literacy skills. The cycle begins with a child struggling to read, professing into an adult who struggles with literacy and as a result becomes a victim of issues relating to unemployment, welfare, crime and wellbeing.Andrew Kay, CEO of the World Literacy Foundation, explains that this award aims to celebrate the valuable contribution of Armene Modi to education in India over the past 22 years. In 2020, in the midst of a global pandemic, it is estimated that 1.5 billion young people are not currently attending school, many which do not have access to online learning. As a result, it is likely that education enrolments are likely going to fall in the coming months and many will be faced with unfortunate circumstances.The World Literacy Summit awards ceremony will be held as an online experience this year on April 18. The WLS is inviting media and publications from India to view this online experience. To receive press accreditation to the WLS Awards, please send your letter of interest to media@worldliteracysummit.orgNote For EditorsAbout the World Literacy Summit (WLS)The online World Literacy Summit brings together leaders from 85 countries representing over two-thirds of the world’s population, and all with a single focus – advocating, championing and educating on the vital importance of improving literacy levels across the globe. For more information about the WLS please visit www.worldliteracysummit.org About the World Literacy Foundation (WLF)The WLF strives to ensure that every young individual, regardless of geographic location, has the opportunity to acquire literacy and reading skills to reach their full potential, succeed at school and beyond. The WLF works to provide free access to quality education materials and innovative solutions that target wide-scale illiteracy. For more information about the WLF, please visit www.worldliteracyfoundation.org Further details about Armene Modi & Ashta No Kai http://www.ashtanokai.org/ Further information RE: “91% of learners out of school”Media Contact Sarah Morstad, World Literacy Summit sarah@worldliteracysummit.org +61 (0)415 506 784



