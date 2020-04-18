World Literacy Foundation awards the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan a global education award

The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is honored with an award for its significant contribution to literacy as a country.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, USA, April 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is the recipient of a global education award.“Literacy at large, and reading fluency, in specific, we believe it unlocks learning across the entire curricular, and illiteracy affects both personal and national prosperity.” - Dr. Tayseer Nuaimi, Education Minister Jordan.“We face a global literacy crisis with 91% of children in the world not attending school right now”- Andrew Kay, World Literacy Foundation CEOApril 18, 2020 – The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is honored with an award for its significant contribution to literacy as a country.Today, the World Literacy Foundation is honored to award the Kingdom of Jordan for their significant contribution to literacy as a country.The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan implemented several initiatives to eradicate illiteracy and provide educational resources for all citizens. In particular, the Jordanian Ministry of Education has set out legislation to guarantee the provision of education for all. For years, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has strived for educational success, now reaching nearly universal primary enrollment, gender parity in Jordanian schools, and a 95 percent adult literacy rate.Today, 770 million people cannot read a single word, while another 2 billion people struggle to read a full sentence. In Jordan alone, approximately 40 percent of the population are school-aged children, and these numbers are likely to impede the educational infrastructure. Literacy initiatives led by the Ministry of Education are pivotal to ensure future educational success for the Kingdom.Illiteracy is a global crisis, and the World Literacy Foundation aims to educate people on the benefit of acquiring even basic literacy skills. The cycle begins with a child struggling to read, professing into an adult who struggles with literacy and as a result becomes a victim of issues relating to unemployment, welfare, crime, and wellbeing. ‘ Today, we are delighted to celebrate the outstanding efforts by the Government, non-government organizations and all stakeholders to ensure each child can discover the joy of reading in their early years.Andrew Kay, CEO of the World Literacy Foundation, explains that this award aims to acknowledge the valuable contribution of the Ministry of Education to eradicate illiteracy in Jordan.This award was presented today to the Minister of Education at the World Literacy Summit.For press accreditation to interview with the Ministry of Education in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, please send an Expression of Interest to media@worldliteracysummit.orgNote for EditorsAbout the World Literacy Summit (WLS)The online World Literacy Summit brings together leaders from 85 countries representing over two-thirds of the world’s population, and all with a single focus – advocating, championing and educating on the vital importance of improving literacy levels across the globe. For more information about the WLS please visit www.worldliteracysummit.org About the World Literacy Foundation (WLF)The WLF strives to ensure that every young individual, regardless of geographic location, has the opportunity to acquire literacy and reading skills to reach their full potential, succeed at school and beyond. The WLF works to provide free access to quality education materials and innovative solutions that target wide-scale illiteracy. Please visit www.worldliteracyfoundation.org for more information.Further information RE: “91% of learners out of school”Media Contact Sarah Morstad, World Literacy Summit sarah@worldliteracysummit.org +61 (0)415 506 784



