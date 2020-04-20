 Evolution Mentor Inc. - Wayne Dyer Prodigy Launches 4 Programs

Pat Mazza and Gary Vee

TORONTO, ONTARIO , CANADA, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto, Canada – Evolution Mentor Inc. launches 4 new initiatives in April, 2020. The 4 programs are: Limitless Sales Training, Limitless Sales Coaching, Evolution Mentor Coaching and Evolution Mentor University.Evolution Mentor Inc. has launched the following programs which are currently available:- Limitless Sales Video Training: a 10 week video program.- 1 on 1 sales coaching where Evolution Mentor Inc. teaches their proven model.- Evolution Mentor on demand is a weekly mastermind created to take your life to the next level.- Evolution Mentor Coaching Sessions intended to keep you accountable achieving your largest goals within the next 12 months.CEO Pat Mazza says, "Evolution Mentor Inc. intends to play a significant role in creating a world in which true wealth—spiritual, material, intellectual—flows to, through and from every person in an ever-expanding, never-ending cycle of abundance. They strongly believe that life should be abundant in all aspects. This includes money, happiness, peace, well-being and the following of a unique life purpose."CEO Pat Mazza has worked at the likes of Google, Microsoft and Hitachi and acknowledged as an authority in the world of sales. He's acted as a consultant to more than 30 public companies, and has been featured in virtually every major newspaper and magazine in the world.Evolution Mentor has over 1 million followers across all social media platforms which is called Evolution Mentor. CEO Pat Mazza has addressed more than 1,000,000 people in hundreds talks and seminars throughout the US, and Canada. As a Keynote speaker and seminar leader, he addresses more than 100,000 people each year."It's my life's purpose", remembers Mazza. "Success to me is making a positive impact on others and promoting the common good in the world. Helping those that are struggling gave me opportunity to make the greatest impact. I've at least doubled, if not tripled, my quota in the last 7 years from selling. I never thought of sales coaching as a career, but nothing is more rewarding than helping struggling reps who need a hand."Evolution Mentor clients weren't the only ones who took notice: Professor David Long of East Carolina University, for instance, had this to say after working with Evolution Mentor Inc.: "Evolution Mentor is that kind of company, which only cares about making this world a better place. Thier knowledge of self-improvement and sales is unparalleled, and the changes he's helped clients achieve are remarkable."Most individuals live their lives in reaction, rather than creating a masterpiece. They only experience tiny amounts of purpose, desire, and passion. Evolution Mentor is providing a system that helps people to shift their paradigms and helps them abolish their limiting beliefs and fears. Individuals will learn how to master their states and develop their core confidence, vitality, and passion to live life on their terms.Know more atEvolution Mentor Inc.Pat MazzaToronto, Ontario647-802-5464hello@evolutionmentor.com



