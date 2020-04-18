Laguna Tools Use CNC Machines to Make Masks

Masks boxed up and ready to go out Laguna CNC machine cutting masks

Using their Laguna Tools CNC machines to help pitch in and make items to help our medical community.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid warnings of an impending shortage of protective equipment for medical staff, Laguna Tools, a manufacturer of automated machinery and tools based in Irvine, California is organizing a national effort to ramp up production of face masks for healthcare workers in both their South Carolina and Texas facilities.

Across the country, medical workers face a shortage of personal protective equipment on the front lines of the response to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. Health officials have said that panic-buying of the masks by people who do not need them can exacerbate the shortage, forcing health care workers to reuse or improvise protective equipment, often with greater risk.

"Shields are flowing off at a solid pace. One 4' x 8' sheet is cut in under 10 minutes" says Shawn Buinicky, General Manager of Laguna's Columbia, SC Facility. "We here in S.C. are producing face shields with our demo CNC machines to help a local company meet the high demand of these items. The company "AXIS-RM" has the need to produce up to a million shields for first responders and to replenish depleted stock around the country.

"We will be making the clear shields that will be final assembled at a plant a few miles from our facility" says Buinicky. Starting Monday, Laguna's Grand Prarie, Texas (DFW) location will also start producing masks to join in Laguna's efforts to help health workers.

Laguna Tools, based in Irvine, California, has been leading the industry in woodworking innovations for 36 years and continues to challenge the industry with new advancements.

At Laguna Tools, we aim to be “globally local” as we are involved in many community outreach programs in which we offer our time, support, products, and services.



