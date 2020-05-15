Laguna Tools, the Woodworking Innovations Company Moves Headquarters to Accommodate Their Rapid Growth

Laguna Tools New Building in Grand Prarie, TX

Laguna Tools is proud to announce the opening of their new 115,000 square foot manufacturing facility and showroom in Grand Prairie Texas.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laguna Tools, based in Irvine, California, has been leading the industry in woodworking innovations for 36 years and continues to challenge the industry with new advancements.



Laguna Tools began outgrowing their building in 2017 so at the end of 2017 they added a 60,000 sq ft distribution center in SC. This freed up more space for their CNC production.

Just two years later they had outgrown their space again. Not being able to expand in CA due to the lack of industrial space they moved their production department into a new 115,000 sq. ft. building in Grand Prairie TX which includes a 10,000 sq ft showroom. Their current showroom, sales, service and marketing staff in CA are moving to a new space in Huntington Beach CA which will feature a large showroom for their West Coast customers.

Today Laguna Tools serves the woodworking, sign, and metal fabrication industries thought its locations in CA, TX, SC, MN & MI

Laguna Tools Moving Sale Now Active

Laguna Tools would rather sell their California stock inventory of CNC Machines instead of moving them so now is the time to take advantage of special pricing on remaining CNC machinery at our California location.

With Discounts up to 30% OFF, there will never be a better time to buy! All Stock Machines in California Must GO!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.