Press Release - FAA Proposes $220,000 Civil Penalty Against Jem Air Holdings, LLC

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $220,000 civil penalty against Jem Air Holdings, LLC, of Raleigh, N.C., for allegedly using unqualified pilots to conduct charter flights.

The FAA alleges Jem used three unqualified pilots to fly as second-in-command on 18 flights between April 25, 2019, and May 19, 2019. The agency alleges these pilots had not undergone required annual flight-competency checks and written or oral knowledge tests.

The FAA alleges that each flight operated by Jem Air with unqualified crewmembers was careless or reckless so as to endanger lives or property.

Jem Air has indicated it wants to meet with the FAA to discuss the case.



