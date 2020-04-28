HBI Solutions Fills Key Role for Client Success

Jackie Porter, BSN, RNC-E

HBI Solutions, a leader in predictive analytics for healthcare welcomes Jackie Porter as Client Success Director.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jackie Porter, BSN, RNC-E comes to HBI with over 30 years of healthcare experience. In addition to her patient care activities, she has engaged in electronic medical record implementations, strategic consulting, sales support and account management focused on clinical outcomes with companies that include Siemens, Premier, Eclipsys and PeraHealth.

In this newly created role, Jackie will be focused on collaborating with HBI customers to achieve their specific goals, such as reducing preventable events, costs and conditions and improving the health of their communities. Jackie brings a passion for understanding customers’ business and workflow needs and will work shoulder to shoulder with them to realize the value Spotlight solutions can bring.

“Our clients are on the cutting edge of using predictive analytics to manage all kinds of risk. We are excited to bring Jackie on board specifically to work closely with them to share knowledge and best practices, assure implementation and adoption success to ultimately achieve their highest priority business goals,” notes Eric Widen, CEO of HBI Solutions.

Throughout her career Jackie has built a reputation for integrity, process improvement, and hard work. She notes, “I love working with clients and am excited to roll up my sleeves and do whatever it takes to help HBI clients achieve success.”

About HBI Solutions

HBI Solutions was founded in 2011 by a physician, a data scientist, and a healthcare IT business executive who shared a vision of improving health and reducing costs. Today, our expert staff includes researchers, physicians, data scientists, healthcare IT executives and developers. Our solutions are grounded in clinical care and data science, and our work is prospectively tested, peer-reviewed, and published in leading medical journals. At HBI, we continually seek to build or innovate on these solutions to provide more value to our clients and support delivery of better care at a lower cost. Visit them online at www.hbisolutions.com, follow them on LinkedIn or Twitter



