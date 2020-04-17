COLORADO SPRINGS REALTOR® LAUREN COLLIER EARNS HER MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION

I respect and honor our Military and their families because they put their lives on the line in service to our country.” — Lauren Collier

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, USA, April 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lauren Collier is an astute, attentive and responsive Broker/Owner of Live Dream Colorado in Colorado Springs. She was born and raised in Lexington, Kentucky, and graduated from Lafayette High School.

Lauren attended Whitman College, “The Ivy League of the West” in Walla Walla, Washington where she majored in Biology with a focus on environmental studies. Her minor was Art, as she is a gifted painter.

Lauren then relocated to Colorado Springs and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Biology from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. As an intern, she worked at the Denver Botanic Gardens on a Plant identifying and mapping project. Shortly thereafter, she decided to work in the restaurant industry and was so successful, she purchased her own home at the tender age of 23.

Lauren earned her Masters’ Degree in Elementary Education from the University of Phoenix and joined the Travel To Teach program where she volunteered for 30 days in the Galápagos Islands teaching English to children and adults. She says, “It was one of the most wonderful, adventurous experiences of my life. I hiked the volcanoes, rode on speedboats to several of the islands and even met ‘Lonesome George, the famous tortoise who was the last individual of his species. I snorkeled with the sea lions as well. It was amazing and beautiful. I would love to go back!”

Lauren’s father, Jim Collier, was a Green Beret in the Army, therefore she grew up with Military values including discipline, respect for self and others, problem-solving, independence and utilizing creative solutions when faced with obstacles. “I respect and honor our Military and their families because they put their lives on the line in service to our country. As a Realtor, I make sure they’re well served and understand the process thoroughly from start to finish.”

Colorado Springs is home to a number of Military Installations: The Cheyenne Mountain Complex - Fort Carson, Peterson Air Force Base, Schriever Air Force Base and the prestigious United States Air Force Academy are all located in this picturesque Colorado town.

For more information about “Military Friendly” agent Lauren Collier, please visit these important websites:

https://livedreamcolorado.com/

https://www.facebook.com/LaurenDCollierRealtor

https://www.realtor.com/realestateagents/lauren-collier_colorado-springs_co_1445039_050589967

Media Contact:

Lauren Collier

Broker/Owner

Live Dream Colorado

719-272-1765

lauren@livedreamcolorado.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.