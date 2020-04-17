Reusable Face Mask Market Leader Issues Statement on How to Clean Washable Mask

Debrief Me®'s reusable Premium Everyday™ Face Mask contains multi-layered moisture-treated fabric. The company recommends washing non-medical masks by hand with warm, soapy water every day of use. The brand's air pollution face mask is reusable and washable, effectively providing protection from toxic particles in the air. Two breathable cotton layers, 100% melt-blown polypropylene, and moisture-treated fabric prevent airborne particles from penetrating while maintaining breathability.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global market leader of reusable face masks, Debrief Me, has today issued a company statement advising consumers on the proper cleaning and sanitization practices of cloth and fabric masks not for medical use.More information about Debrief Me’s in stock washable, reusable face masks can be found at: https://debriefme.com/ Matt E Silver, CEO and founder of Debrief Me, says the company’s recent successful launch of its new Premium Everyday™ reusable mask has sparked a mission to provide accurate guidance on cleaning masks for consumer use. This, in addition to the CDC’s statement released this week on the proper “do’s and don’ts” for face coverings , has heightened consumer awareness of proper usage of masks that can be reused.Currently, there is no official FDA guidance on how to properly reprocess or wash a face mask being used for consumer purposes only, and misconceptions have resulted as a consequence.“Right now, there are committees from major testing labs working with the FDA, giving suggestions for appropriate cleaning and washing face masks, but there hasn’t been any official statement made by the FDA on how to appropriately wash masks for general use. These are the masks being used by everyday people, not by healthcare professionals in a medical or occupational setting,” Silver states.Debrief Merecommends that face masks for regular consumer use, such as its anti-pollution masks, be washed every day of use by hand with warm soap and water, and air dried. The company also says that it is important for consumers to note that filters that come with some typical mask styles cannot be washed or reused–a common misconception.“Due to the crisis and shortage of masks right now, we are asked every day by the public how they can wash or clean their mask to reuse it,” Silver continues. “If you are going to reuse your fabric or cloth mask, you need to be very, very careful in ensuring you clean it appropriately on a regular basis. As mentioned, we recommend washing your mask every day you use it out in public. Many people think they can also wash the filters that come with their mask–this is, critically, wrong. Filters cannot be washed for reuse.”Debrief Me, which entered the market several years ago selling anti-pollution masks, has grown significantly in the last two years to become a global industry leader.The company’s line of products include reusable washable face masks for general use only, not medical or occupational, and recently restocked its popular Premium Everyday™ reusable air pollution mask online in limited quantities.According to Silver, Debrief Me’s Premium Everyday™ face mask is the first of its kind to the US market.“Our Premium Everyday™ mask is our newest addition to our line. It protects individuals of all ages, including kids, from toxins in the air, dust, germs, and allergens. People living with chronic lung diseases and whose immune systems are compromised can feel protected and safe wearing this mask, as it contains technology that allows it to be reusable and washable while providing maximum protection.”The company’s Premium Everyday™ mask, just restocked on the company’s website, uses melt-blown, non-woven polypropylene and multi-layered moisture-treated fabric, allowing the mask to keep moisture and water in and toxins out. According to the company, the mask contains three filter layers that can be reused and washed, and its knit fabric is no pill, water-resistant and soft to the skin for non-itch moisture management.“There is nothing like this mask elsewhere on the US market right now, and we are happy to offer it in limited quantities to the public, especially now that it’s been documented that the virus spreads even when we talk, so it’s critical everyone covers up,” Silver states. “We also encourage the general public to use and buy consumer only masks...I want to make it clear that everyone does not need an N95 or surgical masks–these should be saved for the health professionals who need them only.”Those interested in learning more about Debrief Meand its guidance on proper usage of consumer face masks can visit its official website today.###

How to Use Debrief Me®'s 3 layer Protection ™ Premium Everyday ™ Face Mask



