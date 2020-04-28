HPC Technology for Healthcare Offered through Intel-Nor-Tech Collaboration

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson

Nor-Tech is collaborating with Intel to offer HPC technology for healthcare organizations. This technology delivers powerful performance and fast results.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -Tech, the leading experts on Linux-based high-performance technology solutions, is collaborating with Intel to offer high performance technology for healthcare organizations. Nor-Tech’s HPC clusters and workstations integrated with Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and Intel Scalable System Framework deliver powerful performance and fast results.

Nor-Tech’s world-leading engineers have been developing, deploying and supporting technology for some of the world’s leading healthcare institutions and equipment manufacturers for nearly two decades. Clients include a Nobel Physics Prize winner and a Nobel Physics Prize contender.

Optimally designed and integrated for the healthcare industry, Nor-Tech’s HPC servers, clusters and workstations are built by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and backed by the company’s famous no-wait-time support around the world.

Nor-Tech offers a free trial of the world’s leading healthcare applications on their demo cluster. Available apps include: AMBER, CHARMM, GAMESS, Gaussian, Gromacs, NAMD, NWChem, VMD, VASP, LAMMPS, BLAST, HMMER, Quantum Espresso, Q-Chem, MATLAB, Cufflinks, TopHat, etc.

Intel Scalable Systems Framework (SSF) delivers high performing, balanced, power-efficient, and reliable systems capable of supporting a wide range of compute-intensive and data-intensive life sciences analytics workloads; including genomics, molecular dynamics, molecular imaging, deep learning and visualization.

Pre-validated SSF integrated solutions reduce time to insight (rapid prototyping, discovery, and data analytics) through improved configurability to match a given workload. SSF enables greater configurability and flexibility than contemporary supercomputers across new levels of memory, in the switching fabric, the I/O and storage subsystems, and within the interconnect.

Intel Xeon Scalable Processors yield significant performance gains across molecular dynamics, genomics, molecular imaging, and machine learning. The company offers a collection of benchmark and replication recipes, and optimized codes. When used, the optimized code can help researchers decipher their data and accelerate the path to discovery.

The Nor-Tech/Intel partnership ensures peak performance and cost control.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “It has been our privilege to play a small part in some of the biggest biological breakthroughs in recent years. There are many companies that offer technology integrated with these incredible Intel products, but there are no other companies I know of with the engineering expertise and personalized support that define our brand.”

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research’s prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a high performance computer builder for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: Minnesota State IT, GSA, University of Wisconsin System, and NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.