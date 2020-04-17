Bret Brummitt of Generous Benefits Qualifies for Soaring Eagle Award

Bret Brummitt, Soaring Eagle Recipient

Dallas-Fort Worth broker focuses on generously delivering benefits to large and small employers

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Leading Producers Round Table of the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU) is proud to announce that Bret Brummitt of Generous Benefits has qualified to receive the association’s prestigious Soaring Eagle Award.

The Soaring Eagle Award is the highest honor given by Leading Producers Round Table to recognize the National Association of Health Underwriters members who have achieved the greatest success in demonstrating exceptional professional knowledge and outstanding client service. Brummitt has 20+ years’ experience in insurance and benefits with a goal to improve the lives of the community that Generous Benefits serves. His agency is based in Coppell, Texas and serves clients all over the country. He seeks to help employers create a better community for their employees through meaningful, efficient, and truly generous benefits.

“Brummitt exemplifies the qualities that make health insurance agents and brokers a critical resource and advocate for American consumers,” said Doris Waller, Past President of the Dallas Association of Health Underwriters. “He works diligently on behalf of his many clients to ensure they have the insurance coverage they need while keeping cost controls top of mind. Bret’s expertise, compassion and progressive approach to serving his clients set him apart from the masses.”

About NAHU

The National Association of Health Underwriters represents 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans. NAHU is headquartered in Washington, DC.

About Generous Benefits

Generous Benefits aims to improve the lives of the community they serve. Generous Benefits is the response to many employers and communities seeking a way to reclaim their collective futures in the face of the healthcare landscape and financial crisis. They strive to remove the dehumanization of the healthcare experience and empower members of their benefits plans to find a better outcome with fewer hurdles and delays to high-quality care.





