LoginRadius Starts Q1 Strong with 3 New Security Certifications including ISO 27018

Cloud-based CIAM leader attains 3 more certifications, including ISO 27018, effective in Q1, 2020

Everyone wins when digital customer identities are safely secured,We pursued and attained ISO 27018 and other security and compliance certifications within several months.” — Deepak Gupta, co-founder and CTO of LoginRadius

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoginRadius , a leader in cloud-based Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) services, is pleased to announce its accreditation for ISO 27018. This marks the company’s third certification for security and compliance in Q1, 2020.ISO 27018 outlines the control objectives and guidelines for protecting personally identifiable information (PII) for the public cloud computing environment. This certification and its annual audits affirm that LoginRadius is following the highest standards to secure customer identity on the cloud.“Everyone wins when digital customer identities are safely secured,” says Deepak Gupta, co-founder and CTO of LoginRadius. “We pursued and attained ISO 27018 and other security and compliance certifications within several months. In 2020, we are committed to demonstrating that we provide an exceptional online experience that's rooted in advanced identity security.”The ISO 27000 series outlines the recommendations for cloud-specific information security controls. The achievement of ISO 27017 affirms that LoginRadius adheres to the latest cloud security standards. Similarly, the ISO 27018 certification, which involves annual audits, is an objective demonstration of LoginRadius’ diligence to protecting personally identifiable information (PII) in the cloud. Achieving multiple audits within the last few months shows LoginRadius’ commitment to raising security and compliance standards for the protection of their customer identities.With these certifications, LoginRadius leads the way in providing the highest security within the CIAM industry for 2020.The copy of the certificate is available on the company’s website here.About LoginRadiusLoginRadius is a leading cloud-based customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution securing more than one billion user identities worldwide. The LoginRadius Identity Platform empowers business and government organizations to manage customer identities securely, deliver a unified digital experience, and comply with all major privacy regulations such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). LoginRadius is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with additional offices in the US, the UK, Australia, and India. For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.



