Dr. Martha Latz of A Unique Therapy Center to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MarthaLatz2 Logo

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coping mechanisms we have developed to manage our stress may not necessarily apply to new contexts, like quarantine. We must each give ourselves the compassion and care we need as we adapt to a new normal.

“Our bodies are working overtime. Our minds are working overtime. Our emotions are working overtime. If they all melt down at the same time, we've got a mess on our hands,” according to Dr. Latz, psychotherapist, life and relationship coach and the founder of A Unique Therapy Center. “The mantra that needs to be said over and over again: This will not last,” “This will end. It’s in our control if it ends sooner rather than later, that means that everybody has to be cooperative.”

Dr. Latz says we're all traumatized by this horrific event with no parameters around it, but we have also been given an opportunity to write how we're going to be proactive amid this trauma.

“The four Cs for the Coronavirus are common sense, compassion, courtesy and contentedness,” says Dr. Latz. “KAT means ‘Know when to ask for timeout, Ask for timeout, and Take time out.’ Know when to take time for yourself. Allow yourself a five minute meltdown, especially if you're in a partnership.”

Dr. Latz says it's a great time to start developing our self-compassion. Give yourself that compassion that you’re going through something very stressful and we should listen to our body.

“How do we tweak our coping mechanisms to handle what we're going through?” asks Dr. Latz. “We're all looking for new paradigms. We've all been caught off guard by the coronavirus. This is not something that anyone has experienced before on the physical level, but it is translating on the energetic and emotional level.”

For nearly 30 years, Dr. Latz has provided an emotionally supportive environment to help individuals and their loved ones navigate challenging life transitions. Dr. Latz weaves both traditional and holistic approaches to fully address the whole person: mind, body, and spirit.

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Martha Latz in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on April 20th and May 4th at 1pm EDT and with Jim Masters on April 27th and May 11th at 1pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Dr. Martha Latz and A Unique Therapy Center, visit www.auniquetherapycenter.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.