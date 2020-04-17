Tokeneo blazing new blockchain trails

Development of an infrastructure is a priority for Tokeneo – the company wants to become an European leader by introducing new blockchain technology tools.

KRAKóW, MAłOPOLSKIE, POLSKA, April 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Development of an infrastructure is a priority for Tokeneo – the company wants to attract as many new customers as possible and become an European leader by introducing new blockchain technology tools to the market.The Tokeneo project took its first steps back in 2018. Its initiator and main representative is Tomasz Rozmus, who together with a group of blockchain technology specialists decided to create an universal and international platform that would meet the current needs of the cryptocurrency industry. The main goal of Tokeneo activity is to build a complete ecosystem of cryptocurrency services. That is why the project consists of three mutually complementary components – the information service Tokeneo.news and two cryptocurrency exchanges: simple and quick to use Tokeneo.cash focusing on fiat to crypto exchange and much more advanced Tokeneo Exchange.The first part of the Tokeneo ecosystem is the cryptocurrency information service Tokeneo News . The portal publishes articles on current key events for the cryptocurrency community, the latest information on top cryptocurrencies, as well as news and interesting facts from the world of blockchain technology. Tokeneo.news was created for people interested in the cryptocurrency industry, investors and fans of new technologies, but also for users who want to expand their knowledge of virtual tokens. The portal's task is to create reliable content that educates and raises awareness of users, and to popularize digital currencies and new technologies. Tokeneo.news takes pride in a constantly growing numbers of readers and site visitors.The second pillar of Tokeneo is Tokeneo.cash, which is an online currency exchange enabling fast and secure exchange of cryptocurrencies for fiduciary currencies, as well as exchange of fiduciary currencies for cryptocurrencies. The main advantage of this tool is the possibility to buy and sell digital currencies online without having to go through the verification process. In addition, Tokeneo.cash includes in its portfolio the most commonly used stablecoin – Tether, i.e. the digital dollar. Tokeneo.cash was created in a simple and intuitive way for people who are hardly familiar with the cryptocurrency market. In the spirit of blockchain philosophy, Tokeneo.cash does not store personal data of its clients and is protected by technologically advanced solutions. The product was promoted by a famous sportsman and cryptocurrency enthusiast – Przemysław Saleta. His personal token SaletaCoin which can be purchased on Tokeneo.cash not only helps him to popularize digital currencies but is also useful for his personal brand development.The flagship product of Tokeneo is the crypto and currency exchange . Company’s main intention was not only to create a place for trading, but to design a unique system that would allow investors to participate in the financial success of the platform. This is the reason for the creation of TeoShare, i.e. the original dividend system, which is the major component of the platform. Profits generated by the Tokeneo Exchange are regularly distributed to TEO token holders on a daily basis. What is also a priority is transparency, which is why all information is regularly exchanged between investors and project members.Tokeneo:Tokeneo is a comprehensive ecosystem of services related to cryptocurrencies. Currently, it consists of three prosperous products: two cryptocurrency exchanges – Tokeneo Exchange and Tokeneo.cash and information service – Tokeneo.news.From the beginning, the creators of the project sought to provide the market with a unique system. That’s why the Tokeneo Exchange was created. Thanks to the innovative TeoShare system, profits generated on the Tokeneo platform are divided between its creators and holders of TEO tokens.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.