Tommy Swanhaus’﻿ Best Seller Will Be Turned Into An Audiobook

Best Selling Author, Tommy Swanhaus’ new book, “Amplify Your Marketing, Career, and Company” will be released as an audiobook.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best Selling Author, Tommy Swanhaus ’ new book, “Amplify Your Marketing, Career, and Company” will be released as an audiobook shortly. The production of the audiobook is completed and the project is in the final technical and sound review stage. The audiobook was recorded by the author who the book is about, along with Australian Actress, Janet Chiarabaglio. While Tommy Swanhaus has done a professional recording for a children’s book in the past, this is his first forte into a longer length book. Tommy Swanhaus consulted and had some test readings with older sounding authoritative male voices for the book, but he decided to use his own voice in the end since it is the story of his entrepreneurial journey. Tommy Swanhaus says, “If I sound young, I am okay with that because people should want to connect with the young and innovative as we are the ones changing the future.”Tommy Swanhaus’ memoir and biography have made Amazon’s Best New Releases List For Two-hour Biography & Memoir Short Reads, along with the Best Sellers List for the same category. “Amplify Your Marketing, Career, and Company” also made Amazon’s Best New Releases List For Biographies Of Scientists, along with the Best New Releases List For Adult & Continuing Education.The Global Entrepreneur and now Best Selling Author, Tommy Swanhaus received confirmation that he had a great book and story when Elon Musk described it on Amazon as "Out of this world, This book was life changing. I wish I had this available years ago when I was developing Tesla, PayPal, and SpaceX. I’m going to make sure I leave a copy on Mars when I finally put a man on the red planet.” Tommy Swanhaus’ new book just barely overcame Elon Musk’s book on The Best Sellers List for Two-hour Biography & Memoir Short Reads. Tommy was ranked #44 and Elon was #45 when “Amplify Your Marketing, Career, and Company” became a Best Seller on the third day it was released. The two books for the most part have been relatively around the same ranks in the different “Best of” Lists.Tommy Swanhaus says, “Anytime you have the greatest entrepreneur of the 21st Century read and leave an amazing review about your book; everyone knows from the start that your entrepreneurial story and marketing strategy definitely have validity and authenticity.” Tommy Swanhaus does write and talk about in his book Elon Musk’s style of launching and investing in the companies he starts. Mr. Swanhaus follows a similar approach as Elon Musk, but with less capital. The audiobook will be accessible on Audible, Amazon, and iTunes.



