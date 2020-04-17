R4G Sponsors Funnest Foodie Weekend Writing Gigs for Italian American Kids

Inspire your Italian American Kids to participate in the Funnest Weekend Gig 'Kids Get Paid to Eat' Share With Like-Minded Family and Friends in Santa Monica www.RecruitingforGood.com Companies Retain Us to Find Talented Professionals and We Generate Proceeds to Fund Fun Gigs for Kids

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is funding dining delivered home; so kids can enjoy fun purposeful weekend gig to write reviews for Italian restaurants.

'Kids Get Paid to Eat + Learn + Work' and inspire LA to visit the City's Best Italian Restaurants.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Kids Get Paid to Eat

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is funding fun community project, ' Kids Get Paid to Eat .'According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We are looking for Italian American Kids who are passionate and proud of their heritage; come use your voice for good (write restaurant reviews), and inspire LA to support and visit the City's Best Italian Restaurants."How Kids Enjoy Funnest Foodie Gig, " Must Love Italian Great-Grandparents, grandparents, or parents are from Italy. Family lives in the Valley or on the Westside; and makes a difference in the community.1. Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos speaks with parent about project purpose, and kid's responsibilities.2. Recruiting for Good pays for Italian dish to be delivered to kid's home; kid enjoys food and writes review.3. Kids who do a great job, and respond in a timely manner; get more fun foodie weekend writing gigs.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Restaurant, Colapasta in Santa Monica, is a Rustic Italian trattoria. We are currently looking for a couple of kids in Santa Monica to enjoy their delish dishes and write reviews. Our fun gig was inspired by 8th Grade Girl, who wanted to help her BFF (and father who is Italian, Michelin Star Chef, Stefano De Lorenzo)."AboutSince 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company, generating proceeds to fund social projects that make a lasting difference. We have a refreshing approach to connecting value driven professionals to jobs they love; and they stay at companies. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented professionals in Accounting, Engineering, and Information Technology. Retain us today to fund Fun Foodie Gigs; Kids Get Paid to Eat + Learn + Work. www.RecruitingforGood.com Kids Get Paid to Eat + Learn + Work is a fun community project that teaches kids leadership skills, positive life values and work habits. Every weekend, kids enjoy writing gigs to review the Best Food in LA. Kids choose their restaurants, develop own content, and follow thru. Kids create purposeful foodie gigs, and make a lasting difference. R4G's fun goal for kids is to get 100 reviews done by July 1, 2020. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com Colapasta's owner Stefano De Lorenzo is a talented, Michelin Star Italian Chef with decades of experience in the Los Angeles culinary arena. His amazing approach to sustainable food and farm-to-table menu creates an unparalleled dining experience. He offers affordable gourmet meals by controlling costs through reducing or eliminating waste. www.Colapasta.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.