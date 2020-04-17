Execs In The Know Launches Second Edition of CX Insight Magazine to Focus on Business Continuity in Response to COVID-19

Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know has released Edition II of its CX insight magazine with a heavy focus on helping CX leaders navigate the unforeseen impacts of COVID-19.

In the newest edition of CX insight, we address the top-of-mind questions and give CX leaders insight into how their peers are navigating this crisis and how to make these uncertain times easier.” — Chad McDaniel

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know (EITK) has announced the release of Edition II of its CX insight Magazine with a specific focus on helping CX leaders navigate the fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on global brands in all industries. As the CX industry’s newest source for forward-thinking concepts and ideas to provide CX leaders with the latest updates and information on key CX topics, the second edition of CX insight covers some of the industry’s most pressing issues amidst the pandemic, including shifting to a work-at-home environment, outsourcing, digital experiences, technology, driving efficiency, and more.

“The pandemic has created more questions than answers for not only the CX industry, but people in all lines of work around the world,” said Chad McDaniel, President and Co-Founder of Execs In The Know. “In the newest edition of CX insight, we address the top-of-mind questions and give CX leaders insight into how their peers are navigating this crisis. We discuss best practices for contingency planning and how to make these uncertain times easier for their agents, employees, and customers.”

COVID-19 has forced companies to further examine internal processes and business contingency plans (BCP) to keep strategies moving forward during uncertain times. The second edition of CX insight touches on a number of issues related to COVID-19’s unfortunate impact and includes contributed featured pieces from Quiq and TELUS International that focus on driving efficiency in the wake of business disruption and today’s most prominent digital customer experience trends. Internal pieces from Execs In The Know examine topics such as the rise of work-at-home and how CX leaders have shifted their teams out of office in an efficient, effective manner; outsourcing and how to manage fluctuating call volumes without compromising service standards; leveraging personalization to generate increased customer loyalty; a Q&A piece with a Groupon executive on how to lay the foundation for a strong data strategy; and a brand spotlight on The Home Depot featuring their customer-centric culture and focus on service.

This edition of CX insight also highlights other EITK offerings to help businesses navigate the impact of COVID-19, including a section dedicated to EITK’s growing COVID-19 Resource Center, which highlights the newly-launched Virtual Briefing Series that was inspired by an initial real-time effort of EITK’s Advisory Board and provides CX-specific solution concepts on a weekly basis regarding a specific hot button topic that CX leaders need addressed during this time of uncertainty. Each episode of the Series features a panel of CX leaders from some of the world’s largest global brands and focuses on providing actionable takeaways for even the most seasoned CX leaders.

To view and subscribe to the CX insight Magazine, visit this link below:

https://execsintheknow.com/cx-insight-magazine/

If you are interested in registering for the upcoming Virtual Briefing Series, you can find out more information and register here: https://execsintheknow.com/events/virtualbriefingseries/

About Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know (EITK) is a global community of customer experience (CX) professionals focused on excellence in customer experience. Execs In The Know gives brands a platform to share and gain insights, benchmark their brand, stay on top of the latest trends in CX, and create lasting relationships with their peers – “Leaders Learning From Leaders.” Execs In The Know holds numerous live events each year including Customer Response Summit, Subject Matter Briefings, Lunch & Learns, and Leadership Dinners. The company also offers industry content and thought leadership through webinars, reports, a quarterly CX insight Magazine, the Know It All “KIA” Online Community, a Marketplace, and various social media groups. To learn more about Execs In The Know visit: www.execsintheknow.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.