TYS Creative Helps Toluca Lake Beautification Partners Launch a New Logo and Website

TYS provides creative design and strategic marketing solutions to businesses, organizations, and local communities to help them achieve their goals.

TOLUCA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TYS Creative, a digital marketing agency with offices in Los Angeles and Philadelphia, today announced the launch of a new logo and client website for Toluca Lake Beautification Partners. Designed to support the organization’s mission to enhance the public realm, the website promotes community initiatives, member cooperation, and fundraising.

Toluca Lake Beautification Partners (TLBP) was founded in 2015 out of a desire to implement beautification and streetscape improvements in the community. Four major entities in Toluca Lake, including Greater Toluca Lake Neighborhood Council; Toluca Lake Chamber of Commerce, Toluca Lake Home Owners Association, and: Toluca Lake Garden Club joined forces to begin a 10-year process to define the Toluca Lake Village district identity.

The organization’s Board is comprised of leaders from each of the four main community organizations. “From implementing the garden at Toluca Lake Elementary to sidewalk repairs and landscaping throughout the neighborhood, TLBP focuses on initiatives that promote a more livable, walkable, safe and healthy environment through sustainable design,” explained Executive Chair, Ryan Altoon.

Toluca Lake Beautification Partners pursues grants from public entities as well as private business sponsors, such as NBCUniversal and CalTrans, to develop and implement beautification projects throughout the community.

“We take great pride in working with the Beautification Partners Executive team to translate their efforts into an easy-to-use website that promotes their story and fundraising efforts,” said Tin Yen, Founder and Creative Director at TYS Creative. “The site is search engine optimized and includes best practice web design and social media tools.”

In the five years since the establishment of the TLBP, the organization has planted over 1-acre of ground cover, 250 large plants and 10 trees, installed over 1,500 feet of irrigation lines, and resurfaced over 650 square feet of concrete sidewalks.

TYS is pleased to partner with businesses and organizations that make a positive impact on society. “Whether it’s working with Toluca Lake Beautification Partners or Southern California Edison – one of our utility clients, or Trevdan, a building supply company on the East coast, we believe in the message of sustainability, economic development, service and public safety,” said Charlie Shames, Managing Director at TYS Creative.

For the list of Toluca Lake Beautification Partners initiatives completed to date and how you can help, please visit https://www.tolucalakepartners.org/



About TYS Creative

TYS Creative is an award-winning Web design and digital agency that develops integrated solutions to help clients in technology, utilities, entertainment, real estate, and healthcare achieve their goals. The firm builds strong creative partnerships with clients in a collaborative environment to target all customer experience touch points, including Web sites, e-mail campaigns, digital campaigns, Google Ads, SEO services, and brand identity. TYS works in all media, including online, print, and broadcast. To learn more visit https://tyscreative.com/





