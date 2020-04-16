Boston Stands Together: Collaboration by Two Businesses to Donate Masks to Assisted Living Facility

Compass on the Bay, an Assisted Living Facility in South Boston Samantha, Owner of 9Tailors

Local businesses 9Tailors and New England Design & Construction team up to support those on the front lines in Boston.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As horrifying as this international health crisis has been the world over, it has in many instances brought out the best in humanity. Love and compassion for one’s fellow man has been seen the world over. In no sector is this more evident than our health care workers on the front lines helping one and all--saving lives and protecting the elderly and vulnerable.A moving reminder of how Boston stands together was brought to my attention when two local businesses came together to save lives:The story began with a heart-felt message left by a client named Miki on the answering machine of David Supple, CEO of New England Design and Construction (an innovative and environmentally-conscious Boston based design-build firm) asking for their help. Could David and NEDC possibly help with masks? The client’s husband is a doctor at a prominent Boston hospital on the front lines and they were running out of masks…Confronted with this deficit Miki was literally scouring her own contacts in hope of finding any supply--a long shot but necessary in the face of crisis. David’s company had done a beautiful remodel for the family and she thought of him and called. Its a moving message and you can hear the family’s small child in the background. The father is putting his life on the line each day.David and the NEDC team had limited masks but decided to act. They had a short supply, none were readily available and Design-Build executives and creatives are not particularly known for their ability to tailor.Enter Local creative Samantha Shih and 9 Tailors, a local creative design and tailoring company producing custom and bespoke clothing pieces for men and women. Artisan level quality and care rarely found in any industry--faced with this crisis Samantha and her team immediately pivoted and began to manufacture masks.9 Tailors took this care and creativity to the front lines in an initiative to address the mask shortage by creating original masks out of their own fabrics and the up-cycle of sample pieces remaining from their high-quality shirt and dress design and production.The initiative is called Making the Thread Count and directly manufactures and provides the masks to the vulnerable in our community and those on the front lines directly addressing this crisis. www.9tailors.com David and NEDC reached out immediately, coordinated, provided funds and the masks went into direct production.The first wave of masks were completed and delivered today to Miki and her family by NEDC.Additional masks were produced and delivered by the project to Compass on the Bay, a senior assisted living center in South Boston for its staff and residents."We had the idea 9Tailors might have the ability to make masks and we were thrilled Sam had already started this initiative. I trust 9Tailors implicitly and it is the least we can do to help aid the heroes on the front lines helping save lives."DAVE S., OWNER OF NEDC"Love that Samantha and her team at 9Tailorsare finding ways to help in this trying time."MIKE G., REPORTER FOR NFL NETWORKFor more information on Making the Thread Count initiative or to be involved, contact Samantha Shih at www.9tailors.com For information and assistance on how to create a more safe, environmentally sustainable home for you and your family in these times you can reach out to David Supple, CEO of New England Design and construction at dave@nedesignbuild.com or www.nedesignbuild.com

Boston stands together: 9 Tailors and NEDC team up to support those on the front lines in Boston



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.