The Top 50 Franchises for Women Identified by Franchise Business Review

Research Shows 90% of Female Franchise Owners Enjoy Being Part of Their Franchise Organization

The number of franchise opportunities can be overwhelming, so it’s critical to examine feedback from other female franchise owners on how well the franchise meets their expectations.” — Michelle Rowan, President & COO, Franchise Business Review

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review , an independent market research firm that benchmarks franchisee satisfaction, has announced the list of the Top Franchises for Women for 2020.Franchise Business Review, the leading research firm serving the franchise sector, provides ratings of franchise opportunities based solely on survey research that measures franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as guides throughout the year ranking the top franchises in specific sectors.“Women are entering franchising at historic rates. Over the last decade, there has been a 24% increase in women-owned franchise businesses,” said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Today, 26% of franchises are solely women-owned, and another 9% include at least one female partner. Additionally, 41% of new franchisees that have launched in the last 24 months were led by women. Franchising is an excellent option for women looking to be their own boss, but before diving in you should carefully research the franchise opportunities available to make sure the business you choose is the right fit.”To identify the companies on the list of Top Franchises for Women, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from nearly 7,700 female franchise owners, representing 307 brands. Franchisees were surveyed on their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others.Franchisees were asked 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.The data revealed that:- 90% say they enjoy being part of their franchise organization- 88% say they enjoy operating their business- 75% would recommend their franchise brand to others- 78% report overall satisfaction with their franchise- 72% would “do it again” knowing what they know today“The franchise industry provides many options to women seeking business ownership on a full- or part-time basis in multiple sectors,” says Michelle Rowan, President and COO of Franchise Business Review. “The number of franchise opportunities can be overwhelming, so it’s critical to examine feedback from other female franchise owners on how well the franchise meets their expectations in terms of support, work/life balance, financial opportunity, and other key areas of business ownership. The 50 companies on this year’s list received the highest ratings from the women who own them on our independent satisfaction survey.”Visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2020 Top Franchises for Women. Research on the 2021 Top Overall Franchises, as well as research on the best franchises in various sectors, is now underway. Franchisors who are interested in participating should visit: https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/awards/ ###About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/



