The 50 Best Franchises for Starting a Second Career, Based on Independent Research from Franchise Business Review

Over 11,000 Franchisees Aged 55+ Rated Their Satisfaction with Owning Their Business

Today, more than ever, people are looking for opportunities to take control of their future, and franchising is a solid way to achieve autonomy, flexibility, and desirable income.” — Eric Stites, founder and CEO, Franchise Business Review

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review , an independent market research firm that benchmarks franchisee satisfaction, has announced the first-ever list of the 50 Top Franchises for Second Careers Franchise Business Review, the leading research firm serving the franchise sector, provides ratings of franchise opportunities based solely on survey research that measures franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as guides throughout the year ranking the top franchises in specific sectors.“While it is too early to predict the financial fallout from the global pandemic, we are already witnessing massive closures, layoffs and lost profits as the uncertainty of what is to come rattles markets, said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “In times like these, many of us more carefully consider the stability of our current jobs and businesses. Today, more than ever, people are looking for opportunities to take control of their future, and franchising is a solid way to achieve autonomy, flexibility, and desirable income.”To identify the best second career franchise opportunities , Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from over 11,000 franchise owners, representing 307 brands. Franchisees were surveyed on their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others.Franchisees were asked 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.Among our Top 50 award-winning Second Career franchises, the data revealed that:- 94% say they enjoy being part of their franchise organization- 94% say they respect their franchisor- 93% say they enjoy operating their business- 84% would recommend their franchise brand to others- 79% report overall satisfaction with their franchise“Whether you’re looking for a new challenge or an additional stream of income, franchise ownership offers corporate refugees a chance for a fulfilling second career. The franchise owners we surveyed at top-rated brands who transitioned from their jobs into franchising all agree that taking the leap is a decision they don’t regret,” said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. “The key is finding the right opportunity by doing thorough research and reading reviews from current franchise owners. The brands we identified in our report on the best franchises for a second career were rated highest by their franchisees.”Visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 50 Top Franchises for Second Careers. Research on the 2021 Top Overall Franchises, as well as research on the best franchises in various sectors, is now underway. Franchisors who are interested in participating should visit: https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/awards/ iew.com/awards/.###About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/



