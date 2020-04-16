Technology for Virginia Higher Ed Available Through ITsavvy

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy is now a Virginia Higher Education Procurement Consortium (VHEPC) contractor; contract number UVA-AGR-IT-00203-ITsavvy.

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete technology solution providers in the U.S., is now a Virginia Higher Education Procurement Consortium (VHEPC) contractor; contract number UVA-AGR-IT-00203-ITsavvy. The contract runs through Dec. 25, 2025 with two one-year options.

Products and services available through ITsavvy include: servers, network hardware, telecom equipment, data storage, desktops, laptops, tablets, printers, monitors, software, managed services and much more.

By utilizing strategic sourcing principles and the collective buying power of Virginia's higher education institutions, VHEPC identifies opportunities, leverages vendors, and recommends a course of action to further the strategic sourcing initiatives of the schools it supports. The organization focuses on strategy, cooperation and procurement.

ITsavvy’s client-centered approach to IT is ideally suited for the time and cost challenges of the schools VHEPC serves. The company is especially proud of its strong business ethic and problem-solving expertise.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “This buying consortium includes some of the world’s oldest, most esteemed educational institutions. They realize the value of consistently providing an outstanding experience while maintaining their foundational principles. For us that means cost/performance, expertise, and above all, a level of client service that defines our brand.”

Eligible buyers include 14 Virginia higher education institutions: College of William and Mary, George Mason University, James Madison University, Longwood University, Old Dominion University, Radford University, University of Mary Washington, University of Virginia, University of Virginia at Wise, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Community College System, Virginia Military Institute, Virginia Tech and VASCUPP.

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/technology-for-virginia-higher-ed-available-through-itsavvy/





