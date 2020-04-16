The second edition of the BeatMakersFest goes Digital for its 2020 Edition on September 12, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT.

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BeatMakersFest aims to promote the art of Hip-Hop musical composition and brings to surface the organic hidden talent. For its second edition, the BeatMakersFest goes entirely digital and the Beat Makers from around the world can now submit their music to participate in the online battles.

Again this year, Steve Pageot, who has worked with artists such as Snoop Dogg and Krayzie Bone is the BeatMakersFest official spokesperson. “I’m excited to be part of this amazing hip hop event again this year and I’m actually thrilled to see the festival going fully online.” says Pageot, Grammy Award winner producer for his work with Aretha Franklin.

This second edition of the BeatMakersFest is produced in collaboration with The Music Business School. “There is no better place for an online music business school to be associated with an online music festival. It’s a great way to support emerging and highly talented artists.” says Dominique Blais, President of The Music Business School.

The BeatMakersFest will be held online on September 12, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT. All information regarding this online hip hop music festival is available on the BeatMakersFest website.

Artists must submit their music before August 1st at www.beatmakersfest.com.



