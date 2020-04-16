Foundation for a Drug-Free World Offers Free Online Education

Youth reads the Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s information booklet on the Truth About Drugs.

CLEARWATER, FL, US, April 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a Stay at Home Order from the Governor of Florida in place due to the COVID-19 and Florida students going to school virtually, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida Chapter wants to inform all Floridians that there are free drug education courses available online on the drugfreeworld.org website for everyone to learn the Truth About Drugs.Per Dr. Nora Volkow, the Director of the National Institute of Drug Abuse, whenever there has been a catastrophe, there is an increase in drug consumption across the board. Alcohol drinking goes up, smoking goes up, and people relapse. Drug-taking is one of the ways that people try to cope, and unfortunately, this can have very adverse effects. i“Drug abuse is also a pandemic with an estimated 208 million people internationally consume illegal drugs and over 67,000 overdose deaths in the US in 2018 alone,” said Ms. Julieta Santagostino the President of Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida Chapter. “We can start reducing these numbers with education.”The Center on Addiction stated that seven out of ten teenagers will have been offered an illegal drug by the time they are 17 years old. ii And per another addiction services website, teenagers whose parents talk to them about drugs are 42% less likely to use drugs. iii“With these figures it is very important for parents to take the time to educate their kids on the harmful effects of drugs,” said Ms. Santagostino. “We have made this easy for parents to do this with these free online, short drug education courses.”The free drug education courses online utilize the Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s 14 different information booklets on the most commonly abused drugs and the Truth About Drugs documentary DVD: “Real People Real Stories.”To sign up for a free course go to: https://www.drugfreeworld.org/course/ Foundation for a Drug-Free World:The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about illicit drugs so they can make the right decision live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community.ii https://www.centeronaddiction.org/newsroom/press-releases/2006-teen-survey iii https://davidlawrencecenter.org/blog/substance-abuse/teen-drug-and-alcohol-abuse/



