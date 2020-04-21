CureMetrix joins AuntMinnie and AuntMinnieEurope in delivering Virtual Conference

CureMetrix Joins AuntMinnie to Deliver Virtual Conference

The AuntMinnie.com 2020 Virtual Conference takes place April 30 and May 1

Artificial Intelligence is part of today’s conversation, and we’re delighted to have the participation of CureMetrix in our AuntMinnie.com 2020 Virtual Conference.” — Brian Casey, Editorial Director, AuntMinnie and AuntMinnieEurope

LA JOLLA, CA, USA, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CureMetrix, Inc., a global healthcare technology company that develops AI-driven software for radiology, has joined forces with AuntMinnie and AuntMinnieEurope, along with IBM Watson Health, Nuance and other top global companies to host the AuntMinnie.com 2020 Virtual Conference April 30 and May 1.With over 200,000 subscribers in the U.S. and Europe, AuntMinnie is among the largest and most comprehensive content providers and community websites for medical imaging professionals worldwide. AuntMinnie frequently hosts virtual events and online learning; however, this conference is its largest virtual meeting to date. The no-cost all-online event will feature keynote presentations, webinars, virtual trade show booths, and live Q&A sessions focused on top industry subjectsWebinars and live sessions will start April 30 at 11:00am EDT“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we meet, network and exchange ideas and it has opened up new opportunities for professional learning for a wider audience,” said Brian Casey, editorial director, Science and Medicine Group and spokesperson of AuntMinnie and AuntMinnieEurope. “Artificial Intelligence is part of today’s conversation, and we’re delighted to have the participation of CureMetrix in our AuntMinnie.com 2020 Virtual Conference. Their support for this virtual event is helping AuntMinnie.com meet the need for high-quality education and professional interaction in this era of social distancing."The days’ activities will center around a virtual auditorium, which will host six live keynote speakers and webinars covering several topics. CureMetrix AI innovations and study results will be shared in two webinars, each followed by live Q&A.April 30, 2:00pm EDT: “The Clinical Impact of AI in practice”- Offers a “Month-in-the-life” view of artificial intelligence for radiology practices—in the era of COVID-19 and beyond.- Presented by Alyssa Watanabe, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine at USC Keck School of Medicine and Chief Medical Officer of CureMetrix; and Kevin Harris, President and Chief Operating Officer of CureMetrix.May 1, 2:00pm EDT: “The MD Anderson Experience”-Explores the economic impact of AI-CAD on mammography-Presented by R. Cody Mayo, MD, Assistant Professor at the MD Anderson Cancer Center and Alyssa Watanabe, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine at USC Keck School of Medicine and Chief Medical Officer of CureMetrix.In addition, CureMetrix presenters and researchers will be available to answer questions throughout the two-day program via its virtual booth which will be open to attendees.“AI is changing radiology as we know it, helping practices be more efficient while improving patient outcomes,” said Navid Alipour, chief cxecutive officer of CureMetrix. “While practices today are being interrupted due to the pandemic, CureMetrix AI offers innovative solutions to help practices address the inevitable backlog caused by these delays, especially in screening mammograms. cmTriage ™ is uniquely positioned to help radiologists better predict and more effectively manage their worklist of cases to drive efficiency and quality into patient care.”CureMetrix is the developer of cmTriage™ and cmAssist . cmTriage is the first FDA-cleared AI-based triage solution for mammography in the U.S., offering a solution to help practices identify suspicious cases which may need immediate attention and allow for optimization of clinical workflow. In published studies, cmAssist demonstrated the ability to find cancers up to six years before first detection, and help radiologists improve their breast cancer detection rate by 27% on average without increasing recall rates. In addition, when compared to traditional CAD, cmAssist also demonstrated a 69% reduction in false positives, leading to fewer unnecessary patient recalls and leaving more time for accurate diagnoses.About CureMetrixDelivering CAD that Works, CureMetrix is a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for medical imaging, committed to the advancement of technology that improves cancer survival rates worldwide. With research that leverages AI and deep learning to develop the next generation of medical image analysis, CureMetrix delivers technology that radiologists, healthcare systems and patients can confidently rely on.For more information, please visit www.curemetrix.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.