Global Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue to cross $11 Billion by 2020 | Arizton

Global Hand Sanitizer Market Size Forecast 2025

The hand sanitizer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 17% during the period 2019–2025.

Global Hand Sanitizer Market to Witness 600% Growth during 2019-2020” — Peter, Analyst

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Hand Sanitizer Market Report

According to Arizton's recent research report, Hand Sanitizer Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected reach over $11 billion in 2020, registering YOY growth of over 600%. This market research report includes data-driven and deep market insights on the impact of COVID-19 across geographies, segments, and vendor landscape. Leverage Arizton's market analysis to take real-time strategic business decisions and enhance your product portfolios.

Global Hand Sanitizers Market: Key Highlights

1. The global hand sanitizer market would realize an absolute growth of 305% – a phenomenal leap of over $3 billion revenue between 2016 and 2025.

2. Registering a high growth CAGR of 18%, the healthcare segment will contribute $1.68 billion incremental revenue during 2019-2025.

3. Contributing nearly 45% of the market revenue in 2019, the US, China, and Japan offer lucrative market potential for hand sanitizer vendors.

4. Gel-based hand sanitizers will emerge as the most preferred type by contributing nearly $1 billion incremental revenue during 2019-2025.

5. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are set to become a mandatory household good shedding off its previous perception of optional household item.

6. The market is going to register highest mandatory demand (in 2020) and the precautionary demand (in 2021). However, 2022 onward, demand curve will start to normalize, indicating normalcy in demand for hand sanitizers.

Arizton’s latest market research report considers the present scenario of the hand sanitizer market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

One of the main factors driving demand growth for hand sanitizers is the continuing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which has been designated a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Although little is known about the disease-causing virus (SARS-COV-2) but that routine handwashing decreases its effects, many campaigns and programs have been undertaken to concentrate on adopting a daily handwashing regime. Although the best prevention method is known to be washing hands with daily soap and water, healthcare practitioners often prescribe sanitizing hands using alcohol-based hand sanitizers as the most efficient alternative to soap and water. This has significantly accelerated the demand for hand sanitizers across the globe.



Looking for more information? Geta free sample now!

Global Hand Sanitizer Market – Dynamics

Here is the list of trends and drivers that are impacting the revenues and profitability in the global hand sanitizer market:

• Increasing Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior

• Growing Demand for Flavored & Organic Hand Sanitizers

• Growth in Promotional Activities

• Growing Health Consciousness among Consumers



Hand Sanitizer Market – Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, distribution, and geography.

• Construction, manufacturing, painting, and decoration sectors are the major end-users of liquid-based sanitizers. As liquid-based disinfectants demonstrate better antimicrobial performance than gel-based counterparts, the segment is expected to witness considerable demand in several segments. Therefore, consumers from painting and oiling activities prefer liquid-based over others.

• The segment in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% during the period 2019–2025. As the most common form of transmission of pathogens is via hands, the application of hand cleaners is growing. Vendors providing gel-based products in the healthcare sector should focus on building the brand image and ensure that their products deliver end-results.

• The online sale is growing at a considerable rate, and it is expected to become a significant platform in the coming years across the world. People have started to become digitally inclined, especially with a high penetration rate of smartphones and gadgets, coupled with internet access for consumers across borders. This shift has driven the online sale of hand sanitizer products.

Market Segmentation by Product

• Gel-based

• Liquid-based

• Foam-based

• Hand Wipes

• Sprays

Market Segmentation by End-user

• Healthcare

• Hospitality

• Residential

• Corporate

• Government & Military

• Education

Market Segmentation by Distribution

• Retail

o Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

o Department Stores & Discounters

o Drug Stores

o Other Retail

• Online

Hand Sanitizer Market – Geography

In 2019, North America was the largest segment of the global hand sanitizer market, accounting for a market share of over 30%. The penetration of hand sanitizers remains all-time high in the US and Canada. The demand for hand sanitizers in the European market remains growing and likely to gain the market share due to corona pandemic impact, Europe is likely to gain major market share in 2025. APAC was led by China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and India where hand sanitizers are witnessing a high surge in their demand. While China and Japan account for major markets, countries such as India and Indonesia are expected to witness increased demand due to the rise in government initiatives for hygiene. China offers opportunities for vendors. Owing to its large population, the country is highly exposed to infections and several pandemics such as COVID-19.

Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Iran

Download a sample now! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/hand-sanitizer-market-2025

Hand Sanitizer Market – Vendor Landscape

The global hand sanitizer market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of local as well as international market players. The key leading vendors in the global hand sanitizer market are 3M, GOJO Industries, P&G, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever, and Vi-Jon. The competition among these key players is intense in globally. The market concentration in developed countries such as the US and other Western European countries is high, while the market is in its nascent stage in developing economies such as China and India because of the entry of many international brands in these countries and growing awareness of end-user toward hand sanitation. The competition between vendors exists on the basis of offerings, variety, and pricing.

Key Vendors

• The 3M Company

• GOJO Industries

• Procter & Gamble (P&G)

• Reckitt Benckiser Group

• The Unilever Group

• Vi-Jon

Other Prominent Vendors – Bath & Body Works, Best Sanitizers, BODE Chemie, Chattem, Cleenol Group, Deb Group, EcoHydra Technologies, Ecolab, Henkel, Kimberly-Clark, Christeyns Food Hygiene, Kutol Products Company, Linkwell Deutschland, Lion Corporation, Medline Industries, Safetec of America, The Himalaya Drug Company, Vectair Systems, Whiteley Corporation, and Zoono Group.

Get your free sample now! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/hand-sanitizer-market-2025



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.