Global Proteomics Market Overview

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global proteomics market is expected to grow at a rate of about 14.79% and reach $31.28 billion by 2023. Rising government funds for research on proteomics drives the growth of the proteomics market. However, the high cost of instruments is expected to limit the growth of the proteomics market.

The proteomics market consists of sales of proteomics and related goods. Proteomics is a study of the structure and functions of proteins that are used in drug discovery, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. Proteomics is used to evaluate the protein production rate, the involvement of proteins in metabolic pathways, and modifications of proteins.

The global proteomics market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Instrument - The proteomics market is segmented into protein microarrays; spectroscopy; X-Ray crystallography; chromatography; electrophoresis; surface plasmon resonance; protein fractionation.

By Geography - The global proteomics is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American proteomics market accounts for the largest share in the global proteomics market.

Trends In The Proteomics Market

Companies are launching new products in order to increase their revenue as well as gain a competitive edge over their rivals.

Potential Opportunities In The Proteomics Market

With emerging markets growth and increased healthcare awareness, the scope and potential for the global proteomics market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the proteomics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Waters Corporation, Perkinelmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, GE Healthcare, and Caprion Biosciences.

Proteomics Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides proteomics market overviews, analyzes and forecasts proteomics market size and growth for the global proteomics market, proteomics market share, proteomics market players, proteomics market size, proteomics market segments and geographies, proteomics market trends, proteomics market drivers and proteomics market restraints, proteomics market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The proteomics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: global proteomics market

Data Segmentations: proteomics market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Proteomics Market Organizations Covered: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Waters Corporation, Perkinelmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, GE Healthcare, and Caprion Biosciences

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, proteomics market customer information, proteomics market product/service analysis – product examples, proteomics market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global proteomics market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Proteomics Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the proteomics market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Proteomics Sector: The report reveals where the global proteomics industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

