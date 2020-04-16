Heart Alchemy Yoga forms partnership with Allison Eaton to produce series of Yin Yoga videos

Home of Cardio Yoga Flow Yin Yoga

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In it’s quest to provide a broad and deep catalog of the highest quality yoga at home and quarantine yoga classes, Heart Alchemy is proud to announce a partnership with acclaimed Yin Yoga teacher, Allison Eaton.

The channel kicks off this collaboration with a beautiful 30 minute Yin Yoga practice by Allison.

This is a deep healing, soothing, relaxing deep stretch video that will help viewers feel calmer, more open and at ease in just 30 minutes.

"We're thrilled at the opportunity to release Allison's Yin videos on Heart Alchemy. With the whole world on lockdown and people suffering at home both emotionally and physically, I hope these classes will help people find deeper relaxation, calm their minds and restore their bodies”, said Heart Alchemy co-founder, Darren Kamer.

The video launches on YouTube Sunday April 19, at 8AM Pacific Standard Time and can be found in the following link: https://youtu.be/yjHDRazrWU8

Heart Alchemy is dedicated to creating a free and accessible library of Yin Yoga and Restorative Yoga videos to make these practices accessible to YouTube viewers around the world. Heart Alchemy's full Yin playlist for yoga can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7NC

About Heart Alchemy Yoga:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga at home classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of at home yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 400 videos, and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy Yoga is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

