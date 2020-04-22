thirdstream’s Digital Account Opening platform to Deploy Nationwide with Innovation Credit Union

Open accounts anywhere, anytime, on any device

Innovation Credit Union is the latest leading credit union to adopt thirdstream`s cloud-based retail and commercial account opening ecosystem

LETHBRIDGE, AB, CANADA, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation Credit Union will be deploying thirdstream’s complete digital account opening solution. The credit union will also adopt Valeyo’s new digital lending and credit management platform, supporting online loans origination capabilities, integrated with thirdstream’s account opening platform.

Innovation will expand its digital borders by adopting thirdstream’s Retail and Commercial Account Opening point solutions. The engagement is designed to serve existing Saskatchewan members and will be at the center of their eventual digital deployment expanding across Canada as it seeks federal continuance.

New prospective members can set up accounts remotely, from any device, anywhere, anytime, and typically, this process is completed in under five minutes.

“As part of our process, we checked alternatives and found thirdstream to be the most advanced for our needs, with an ecosystem designed around the total customer experience,” said Dean Gagne, Innovation’s Chief Disruption Officer. “Whether they be individuals or businesses, thirdstream’s API-driven solution is designed for rapid deployment and integration with emerging third-party services addressing fraud detection, identity verification and real-time funding of new accounts.”

“As Saskatchewan’s first credit union to seek federal continuance, we are committed to continually improving service to our members and to present thoroughly modern digital account opening provincially and eventually across the country,” Gagne continued. “We look forward to expanding the relationship we started with thirdstream in 2014.”

thirdstream is currently deploying its Retail Account Opening Online point solution and is mapping out plans to upgrade the existing in-branch solution. Commercial Account Opening for sole proprietors, partnerships and corporations will be deployed both online and in-branch in subsequent quarters of 2020.

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with Innovation Credit Union. Our focus is to provide the leading digital account opening experience, where consumers can open new accounts of any kind, and add existing products as fast as it takes to complete the keystrokes,” said Keith Ginter, thirdstream’s CEO. “Our team has developed depth with both provincial and federal financial institutions, including banks, trusts, and credit unions. Our expertise is helping bankers meet the expectations of consumers, with us providing an engaging user experience, along with a continually innovative architecture.”

Innovation Credit Union’s core banking platform is hosted by Celero Solutions, a leading provider of digital technology and integration solutions to Canadian credit unions. The banking platform will be integrated with thirdstream’s solutions using the Celero Xchange™ integration platform.

“thirdstream adds to the power of our integration service and helps Celero continually deliver solutions that help credit unions deliver a truly digital experience to their members,” said Celero’s director of application development, Barb MacLean.

thirdstream’s platform is hosted using Microsoft Azure, and serves over 40 credit unions, trusts and banks.



About Innovation Credit Union

Headquartered in Saskatchewan, Innovation Credit Union provides a full range of financial services to over 56,000 members including individuals, businesses, and organizations across the province. Innovation is intending to become a federal credit union that will enable Innovation to do business anywhere in Canada. To learn more, visit thirdstream.ca

About thirdstream

thirdstream, headquartered in Lethbridge, Alberta, provides digital account opening solutions, online and in-branch, to over forty clients. From identity verification to account funding, thirdstream’s solution set supports consumer acquisition, business onboarding, and unsecured retail lending and credit card adjudication. The platform is cloud-deployed, designed for retail and business consumers seeking out financial institutions, and for financial institutions targeting consumers anywhere, anytime, from any device.

About Valeyo

Valeyo is a leading Canadian-based solutions provider to the financial services industry. At Valeyo our focus is on bringing together the right products, solutions, and services to help our partners thrive. It is more than a promise. It is the foundation of how we work. And for more than 40 years, we have been creating the connections with people, partners, and industry to drive collaboration, revenue growth and opportunity for all our partners. For more information, visit www.valeyo.com.

About Celero Solutions

Celero is a leading provider of digital technology and integration solutions to credit unions and financial institutions across Canada. Clients trust Celero’s proven track record delivering innovative banking technologies, digital and payment solutions, cloud computing, outsourcing, IT and advisory services. Celero offers reliability and security through its world-class hosted banking system and data center operations. With key partnerships across the globe, Celero also brings the scale and extensive capabilities of multinational technology companies and the focused expertise of fintech startups. For more information, visit celero.ca.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.