Hemp/CBD Stock CBD Unlimited (OTC: $EDXC) Secures additional Distribution Channels, @CBDUnlimited_

CAVE CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breaking #CBD #Stock News - CBD Unlimited (OTC: $EDXC) CBD Unlimited Secures additional Distribution Channels, @CBDUnlimited_Early stage roll-out begins Q3 2020Established contracts in 2019 with market partners in the pharmaceutical and natural foods industries continues to expand(Investorideas.com newswire) – Breaking cannabis/CND stock news - CBD Unlimited, Inc. (OTC: EDXC), formerly known as Endexx Corporation, a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, is pleased to announce it has fortified its commitment in providing high quality, properly dosed hemp products through new extended distribution channels that were attained over the last year. The vigorous positioning and growth directives achieved reflect the scope of business ventures, resulting in an expanded network in the pharmaceutical and grocery/natural food channels, as well as, independent retailers.“The aggressive positioning from our distributors and phenomenal cooperation with retail accounts has made it possible for us to project retail door count opportunities to increase from 60,000 stores to estimates of over 200,000 stores which include retail distribution points over the next 3-5 years,” commented CBD Unlimited’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Todd Davis. “Key partners are critical to both short-term execution and long-term success. Strategically speaking, we will not disclose our partner names until our market penetration is well underway, and once a dominant foothold in the retail space is fully established. CBD Unlimited will continue to focus on anticipating customer needs and will do our part to advance the CBD industry with our unique scientific and fully compliant hemp formulations.”In 2020, the Company initiated and established additional contracts in North America as well as the Caribbean and Polynesian channels for significant growth targets. The agreements will authorize the Company to enter several regional and international Mass Retail, Drug and convenience store chains. CBD Unlimited’s new market partners are aggressively positioning its products into the highly competitive and accelerating CBD and hemp markets.About CBD Unlimited, Inc.CBD Unlimited, Inc. develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of research and experiments in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.In the interest of providing conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated, and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an “end of sale” technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the integrated “Gorilla-Tek” platform is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases productivity while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.Website: www.cbdunlimited.com Safe Harbor NoticeThis press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. 