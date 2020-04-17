Two International Authors Join In Solidarity For Families

Digital Supervision - Proactive Online Child Protection Author, Charlene Doak-Gebauer, Canada Author, Holly Dowling, U.S.A.

COVID19: Producing An Insidious Health Crisis For Our Children

...this situation can be a “virtual buffet” for predation. During isolation, children are online more than before COVID19. Parents are asking themselves - What do we do to protect our children?” — Charlene E. Doak-Gebauer

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- “I am so worried about my children and the family because of COVID19. But now, I am beginning to realize, they are online excessively. My son just punched a wall and I have no idea why”, said a parent of a 13-year-old child.Our children are home in isolation in most countries. This can cause so many issues for children, caring adults, and families. How are children going to cope? Parents are becoming increasingly afraid of COVID19, their means of income, and worried about the future. Our children are scared. With fear of illness and possible death, comes other emotions.Author, Charlene Doak-Gebauer, warns this situation can be a “virtual buffet” for predation. During isolation, children are online more than before COVID19. Parents are asking themselves - What do we do to protect our children? How can we supervise them?Doak-Gebauer, a computer and network specialist in education, has developed a Theory of Digital Supervision for supervising children while they are on digital devices. It is written in user-friendly language for all to understand and apply. Her newest release “ The Internet: Are Children In Charge? ” provides parents and caregivers with the knowledge and tools they need to supervise digitally.According to Doak-Gebauer, “Before the COVID19 crisis, predation and online safety of children was of concern, but now, it is a greater issue. Not only are unknowns a problem, peer victimizers can escalate the dilemma.”As children and youth are in self-isolation, their emotions will change from anxiety, to depression, to anger, to outbursts, and more. Doak-Gebauer cautions parents and caregivers to be aware of changes in behaviors of their children that may be a result of their heightened emotions, or possible victimization. What kinds of victimization? It can be bullying, threatening, virtual groups against a child, videos of abuse, requests for inappropriate pictures, and more. Is your child a bully or a victim? Who is bullying?Doak-Gebauer says children are being given too much ownership for their decisions, particularly online. “An eight-year old has little choice as to what to have for dinner, and yet they are supposed to make the right choices while communicating online. They lack the life skills and maturity to do so effectively.”This pandemic crisis and the possible long-term effects of online negative experiences, has given Doak-Gebauer an even greater determination to help parents and caregivers in their challenges to protect children online.Charlene is an Author, Founder and Chair of the Canadian Federal charity Internet Sense First, and Founder and Chair of the AICET Council (Anti Internet Child Exploitation Team). She has teamed up with dynamic, Global Keynote Speaker & Inspirational Thought Leader, Holly Dowling, USA, (a member of the AICET Council). Doak-Gebauer says “Holly is a dear friend and a true leader in thought and inspiration. We are proving borders are surmountable when it comes to working together.”Holly’s book “ Hollyisms: Let Your Light Shine! ” provides parents with inspirational and spiritual quotes to help them in their emotional struggles during this crisis. Dowling explains, “In addition to helping adults, this book can be used to educate children regarding positive emotional approaches to so many challenges, allowing their light to shine during this terrifying time.”In addition to reading their books, Holly and Charlene agree with the virtual actions of some parents, and subsequently recommend that parents and caregivers coordinate play dates online over virtual video platforms where numbers of children can see themselves, chat, and have a virtual party. Holly explains, “A number of parents are doing this successfully as a positive online activity, which is helping their children work through the isolation process.” Both caution that such an activity requires full security on platforms and devices for child protection.During this challenging time, Doak-Gebauer says, we have to be mindful that our children are often silent victims of the Internet, and their parents can be unaware. Children are afraid of being “villainized” because of their activities online and therefore, will rarely share negative experiences. Charlene explains, “We have to be patient with children when we become alert to their possible “poor” choices on digital devices. Dangerous choices can be caused by their naivety regarding the true dangers lurking behind a screen”.Dowling and Doak-Gebauer believe their two books together are excellent for parents, grandparents, and all caregivers during this crisis. Both books are useful in households to help combat the challenges families are facing. While in self-isolation, the authors agree it is an opportunity to learn how to digitally supervise children for online protection, and have strong spirit at the same time.Doak-Gebauer adds that too often, children are left alone chatting, sending inappropriate pictures, and more. What are inappropriate pictures? Children taking pictures of themselves nude and sending them to knowns and/or unknowns, the results of which can cause a health crisis for children – anxiety, depression, suicide, violent acts, and the like. Children and adolescents refer to these pictures as “nudes”.Charlene asks parents or guardians – do you want to experience this: “…the family was awakened by police at their front door, alerting them photos of their nine-year-old daughter naked, and a written exchange with an unknown had been discovered by police on social media.”Doak-Gebauer emphasizes solidarity without borders for the online safety of our precious children. Charlene is from Canada and Holly from the United States. Together, the authors emphasize - “protection of children should be nonpartisan, without borders, and unified globally”.Doak-Gebauer’s AICET Council is international, comprised of Canadians and Americans. Speakers on the AICET Council contribute their expertise regarding the three parts of Digital Supervision. When the pandemic is finished, the AICET Council will be available for half- or full-day conferences for various organizations, school boards, corporations, religious organizations, and more. If a full-day conference is attended, the attendees are eligible for a Certificate of Completion For Digital Supervision Training. For shorter presentations, Charlene presents alone or contributes to various conferences, educating about her Theory of Digital Supervision. Additional information is on the InternetSenseFirst.com charity

Two Authors, Charlene Doak-Gebauer and Holly Dowling, explain more about their joint venture.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.