CFOs2GO Adds New Leadership to its CIO Services with Silicon Valley Veteran Michaele James

New Partner, Michaele James Joins as Managing Partner of CIOs2GO

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CFOs2GO, a leading provider of C-level executive expertise on an interim and consulting basis and recruitment for direct hire part- and full-time positions, is pleased to welcome Michaele James as a new partner in the firm.

Michaele leads CIOs2GO group, which uses consulting and recruiting platforms to provide clients with customized, reliable, innovative & cost-conscious technology services and solutions.

“We are excited to have Michaele helping clients to establish customized simple, effective technology strategies to align with their business objectives and the voice of their customers. She collaborates with clients at all stages of growth to create solid foundations upon which digital product solutions and services are deployed. Our aim is to offer technical expertise and capability to meet a client’s enterprise technology vision. Michaele’s track record for helping companies is both for leveraging the value of technology to company performance and for developing IT leaders. Her deep experience makes Michaele an ideal partner to guide clients in this core area of their businesses,” notes Robert Weis, CFOs2GO founder, and CEO.

We are grateful for the chance to deepen our support and relationships with our clients, partners, and team. “Our goal is to bring the best future-oriented thinking and C-suite solutions to our clients. I am confident Michaele will be a valued partner with every client she assists with CIO strategy, analysis, and support services.”

CFOs2GO was established by Bob Weis in 1986. He observed that startups and small/medium businesses had some of the financial complexities and challenges of large firms having full-time CFOs but seldom had the resources for a full-time hire. CFOs2GO quickly attracted clients with needs across a broader set of corporate challenges than solely financial expertise. Building with an entrepreneurial culture and passion for varied challenges of a wide range of c-suite needs, it has built its practice areas to meet a full suite of executive specialties, including financial, accounting, information technology, revenue development, talent acquisition, human resources, and strategic planning, to serve startups and small- and medium-sized businesses with “short- and long-term, part-time” consulting expertise.

There are now partners specializing in 26 practice areas that include specific industries, situations, and specialized financial knowledge.

CFOs2GO is growing based on the dynamic needs of its clients. With its flexible model, the firm offers CFO advice, consulting, recruitment for full-time talent and in-house support services, such as bookkeeping for small firms. “Our aim is to meet the custom need of every client at any stage of their business. We deeply appreciate our clients for their working with us for more than three decades,” said Robert Weis.

About CFOs2GO

CFOs2GO provides C-Suite advisory and consulting services, virtual executive services, and recruiting and executive search. We provide expertise on an interim and consulting basis and recruitment for direct-hire positions to clients nationwide and internationally from offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley. Our team is hand-picked from practicing executive partners with an average of 25 years of experience across a broad range of industries and practice areas, including expertise in International Business, Revenue Growth, Information Technology, Treasury Management, Corporate Finance, Enterprise Risk Management, Financial Systems & Reporting, SEC Reporting, Financial Modeling and Analysis, Project Management, Succession Planning, Startups, Small Business, Equity Crowd Funding, Turnarounds and Crisis Management, Strategic Planning, Non-Profit, Corporate Restructuring, Cleantech, Healthcare & Life Science, Food & Beverage, Financial Services, Real Estate & Construction. CFOs2GO is designed to produce significant client value through an interweaving of both consulting and recruiting capabilities, each supporting and enhancing the other. www.cfos2go.com



