Sweetface + Co releases Mother’s Treasure Collection just in time for Mother's Day

Child portraits are digitally created from customer’s photographs and showcased on prints, jewelry, and lifestyle accessories like mugs and cell phone covers.

LOGANVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designer Erica Chambers from Sweetface + Co is releasing the brand new Mother’s Treasure Collection, and each product will be individually made by the designer herself. The Mother’s Treasure Collection will be released on April 17, 2020.Sweetface + Co is known for helping men and women capture life’s special memories in ink.Thus, for the first time, Erica has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular child portraits. The new Mother’s Treasure Collection is scheduled to go live on April 17, 2020.The collection will be exclusively sold on the website sweetfaceandco.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season."I'm really excited about this collection of much-loved child portraits and the opportunity to help people give meaningful and beautiful gifts this Mother's Day." Erica said. "With the recent events, non-essential stores being closed, and most people being forced to stay home, I'm happy to be able to offer customers a way to still find that perfect gift for Mom this year. And you don't even have to leave home to do it!"The custom child portraits are designed to showcase customers’ children and grandchildren in watercolor portrait to inspire heartwarming memories and capture the feeling that, if only on paper, their children will stay their babies forever.Several products are available as silhouette art to capitalize on today’s trends.Some custom portraits feature both child and Mom or Grandmother and make very special and personal gifts for upcoming Mother’s Day. One portrait even includes the child’s own handwritten message, which is sure to become a special keepsake.Her collection also includes keychains, jewelry, coffee mugs, tote bags, and cell phone covers for Moms and Grandmothers who love to show off their children in public.Mother’s Treasure Collection ranges in price from $19.95 to $349.Erica is excited to welcome her fans to her the new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.For more information about Mother’s Treasure Collection or for an interview with Erica, please write to info@sweetfaceandco.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.About Sweetface + CoErica Chambers started designing digital watercolor portraits after she was faced with a very real problem. Traditional hand-painted watercolor portraits cost upwards of $200 and can take up to 6 weeks to complete. After many years of creating watercolor portraits digitally, Erica’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the custom portrait industry. In the past 6 years, she has served more than 11k customers on Etsy and is proud to boast over 2k five-star reviews.



