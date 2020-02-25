Sweetface + Co Introduces Signature Line, The Blessed Nest Collection

House portraits are created from customer’s photograph and are available in many finished mediums, including framed prints, canvas, and ornaments.

LOGANVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designer Erica Chambers from Sweetface + Co is releasing the brand new Blessed Nest Collection, and each product will be individually made by the designer herself. The Blessed Nest Collection will be released on March 6, 2020.Sweetface + Co is known for helping men and women capture life’s special memories in ink. Thus, for the first time, Erica has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular custom house portraits. The new Blessed Nest Collection is scheduled to go live on March 6, 2020. The collection will be exclusively sold on the website sweetfaceandco.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.The digital portraits are designed to showcase customers’ homes as a watercolor rendering with a focus on little details to inspire nostalgic memories and capture the feeling that, for that moment in time, everything was perfect. Several portraits feature a charming watercolor wreath that frames the home to capitalize on today’s trends. This is a feature that has been specifically requested by customers, and Erica is proud to now be able to offer it.As a nod nostalgia, some house portraits are printed on canvas cloth and framed in embroidery hoops which gives homeowners and decorators an extra touch of charming warmth to their spaces. This product is a modern twist on the old-fashioned embroidery art from the past century.Her collection also includes photo editing services to to ensure customers receive a portrait they truly love, even if their photograph isn’t ideal. Editing services range from simple things like making the grass green to more complex tasks like erasing unsightly clutter or removing the neighboring homes.The Blessed Nest Collection ranges in price from $29.95 to $349.Erica is excited to welcome her fans to her new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.For more information about the Blessed Nest Collection or for an interview with Erica, please write to info@sweetfaceandco.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.About Sweetface + CoErica Chambers started designing digital watercolor portraits after she was faced with a very real problem. Traditional hand-painted watercolor portraits cost upwards of $200 and can take up to 6 weeks to complete. After many years of creating watercolor portraits digitally, Erica’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the custom portait industry. In the past 6 years, she has served more than 11k customers on Etsy and is proud to boast over 2k five-star reviews.



